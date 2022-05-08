Back

Great-grandma, 95, insists on clearing tables at Woodlands coffee shop as she doesn't want children's money

She wants to work until she can't anymore.

Belmont Lay | May 08, 2022, 04:54 AM

Events

Overseas University Education Fair

07 May 2022

11am - 5pm | Pan Pacific Hotel, Pacific 1 & 2

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 95-year-old great-grandmother in Singapore is still working at a coffee shop clearing tables, despite already retiring and having several children who can provide for her.

The elderly woman, Zheng Xuehua, was spotted by Shin Min Daily News, which reported that she has been a common sight at the Block 780 Woodlands Crescent coffee shop.

The thin woman, who is hunchbacked, has been in this line for 14 years, the Chinese daily reported, highlighting that her choice of vocation was not something new or recent.

Came to Singapore from China 75 years ago

Zheng said she was 20 years old when she and her husband came to Singapore from Fujian, China.

She then gave birth to seven children.

However, she and her husband became estranged.

When she was 30 years old, she said she single-handedly brought women's clothing to the kampong in different areas to sell, and raised her children by herself.

But Zheng said she suffered a lot in her early years.

via

Bored after retiring

After she retired, she claimed that she had nothing to do and was not used to the feeling.

So, she found a job clearing dishes in a coffee shop via the newspaper classifieds.

It was to earn some money for her retirement, she said.

Doesn't want children's money

And it is not as if she does not have familial support.

Zheng explained: "The children want to give me money, but I refuse to accept. They also have their own families to support, which is not easy, so I want to support myself, do what I can, and be self-sufficient."

She said she had been staying with her younger son in Woodlands, which was why she ended up looking for a job in the vicinity.

She then ended up working in Woodlands since then.

Travels 1 hour to work

When her son in Woodlands moved away, she moved in with another son in Toa Payoh, but she did not want to switch jobs.

Owing to the distance, she gets up at 4:30am to catch the MRT train and bus to Woodlands -- a one-hour journey.

She said she is "slow-moving" and "doesn’t want to be late for work”.

She knocks off at 3pm, she said.

However, her legs do not work like they used to before, she said: "I don't know how long I can work for, as long as my body allows it, I will try my best."

Her family have tried to persuade her to quit as they worry about her health and safety, she added.

Claims to have 20 great-grandchildren

Zheng also told Shin Min that she has 20 great-grandchildren.

However, she still insists on working as she’s used to working hard her whole life.

She said it is her duty to bring up her children as a mother, "I don’t ask them for anything in return", she explained.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News

Sole candidate John Lee elected as Hong Kong's new chief executive with 99.4% votes

The voting committee was vetted by John Lee himself last year.

May 08, 2022, 01:54 PM

Army Open House returns in end-May with obstacle course, firing range & 'battle rides' in combat vehicles

Exciting.

May 08, 2022, 01:54 PM

S'porean invites migrant workers from workplace to celebrate Hari Raya at home

Wholesome.

May 08, 2022, 01:26 PM

SIA passenger complains about 'disgusting' pasta meal onboard, says army food tastes better

SIA said in their response that the airline did not compromise on the amount and quality of the food served.

May 08, 2022, 12:12 PM

5 spectacular Australian road trips, ranked in order of your appetite for excitement

Plan a road trip in Australia & get ready for everything from skydiving to swimming with dolphins.

May 08, 2022, 10:58 AM

Here's why you really shouldn't wheel strollers & trolleys onto escalators

Very dangerous.

May 08, 2022, 10:47 AM

‘You showed us that you were a fighter’: S’porean man to late mum who was wheelchair-bound for 20 years after brain aneurysm

May 08, 2022, 09:00 AM

SEA Games 2022: S’pore men’s football team ties 2-2 with Laos after scoring in 88th & 96th minute

Close match.

May 07, 2022, 09:58 PM

Over 100 people protest against Covid-19 vaccines with Healing the Divide founder Iris Koh

Nearly all of them were not wearing masks.

May 07, 2022, 09:24 PM

PAP raises S$50,000 for 5 charities as part of Mother's Day celebration

The party's Women's Wing and the PAP Community Foundation were involved in the fundraising effort.

May 07, 2022, 09:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.