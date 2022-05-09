Grandma, 96, got lost in Tampines, good samaritan drives her home

The family of a 96-year-old woman who went missing recently is looking for the good samaritan who sent her home.

Left home and did not return

Low Cheong Goh left her house in Tampines on May 5 morning at around 9:30am.

This was the almost centenarian's routine, where she would go and collect disposed cardboard cartons with her trolley in tow and return home in the evening.

However, when Low failed to return home at the time that she normally would, her family members noticed something was amiss.

Low's granddaughter put up a Facebook post at 9:10pm on the same day appealing to members of the public for Low's whereabouts.

Last seen at Geylang Serai

Kwek's post was shared widely on Facebook, but to no avail.

Low was sighted at Marine Parade at 2am and was last seen at Geylang Serai at around 5am on May 6, based on CCTV footage.

However, when Mothership reached out to Low's family members at around 1:45pm on May 6, Low was still not home.

By then, it had been more than 24 hours since the elderly woman left her house.

Good samaritan

Thankfully, Low returned home shortly after at around 2:30pm.

The elderly woman had lost her way after visiting her family doctor in Tampines.

According to her grandchildren, she had walked into a car showroom at Aljunied to ask for help.

She told a man working in the showroom that she was lost, and the good samaritan decided to send her home.

Low only told the man that she stayed beside a Prime Supermarket.

Using that as a landmark, the kind-hearted individual drove around Aljunied and Tampines to locate the correct supermarket.

Family hopes to thank man

Low's grandchildren said they could not contain their excitement when Low returned home safely.

In between their excitement and the police arriving to take their statements, Low's family members did not manage to properly thank the good samaritan or take down his contact details.

They could only remember that is a Chinese man with an average build who drove a Mercedes with the 6968 car plate.

Low's family hopes to reconnect with the man as they would like to thank him for sending their grandmother home.

Top image courtesy of Low's grandchildren and screenshot from Candy Kwek/Facebook