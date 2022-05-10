Back

Almost S$8m of S$30.3m budget spent on Covid-19 measures during GE2020: Chan Chun Sing

Extraordinary circumstances.

Nigel Chua | May 10, 2022, 07:28 AM

Events

FSM ETFestival 2022: Expand Your Horizon & Engage The Future with ETFs

14 May 2022

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing said that for GE2020, "almost $8 million" of the S$30.3 million budget was spent on safe management measures as the election was held during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chan, who is also Minister-in-charge of the Public Service, shared the figures in a written reply for the Prime Minister on May 9, in response to a Parliamentary Question on election expenditures posed by Workers' Party Member of Parliament Gerald Giam.

The written reply was posted on the Elections Department (ELD) website.

ELD is a department under the Prime Minister's Office.

S$13.5m for GE2011, S$23.2m for GE2015, and S$30.3m for GE 2020

Revealing the figures spent on holding general elections in the past, Chan said the expenditures incurred by ELD for the 2011, 2015 and 2020 General Elections were $13.5 million, $23.2 million, and $30.3 million respectively.

Chan also highlighted the factors influencing each election's expenditure.

"Across elections, expenditure will fluctuate depending on manpower, info-communications technology, transport, and other logistical needs," he said.

Chan pointed out that GE2015 was fully contested, unlike GE2011, and more election officials were deployed.

In 2011, 82 of 87 parliamentary seats were contested, with the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) securing the remaining five seats in the uncontested Tanjong Pagar GRC by a walkover.

Chan also explained that "higher logistics costs" were incurred in GE2015 as compared to GE2011, and this was due to "election equipment such as polling booths and counting tables" being due for replacement.

Safe management measures for GE2020

ELD's plans for polling day included safety measures not observed at previous elections, such as temperature screening and contact tracing for all voters, safe distancing within and outside polling stations, as well as measures to reduce crowding.

Voters were also allocated recommended voting time-bands so they would be spread out across polling hours.

There were also special arrangements to segregate regular voters from those on Stay-Home Notice at home, those with a medical certificate for acute respiratory infection, and those having a fever of 37.5 degrees Celsius and above.

Voters also had to wear gloves, though this requirement was removed on polling day itself, after long queues formed at some polling stations in the morning.

Voting hours for GE2020 were also extended by two hours, to 10pm, which ELD said was to allow enough time for all voters to cast their votes.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

If you throw your TraceTogether token away, you may be committing an offence

Just keep it.

May 10, 2022, 01:53 AM

Actress Sheila Sim 'disappointed' that husband 'failed to plan' anything for Mother's Day

Feelings bared.

May 09, 2022, 10:27 PM

Ben Davis scores penalty against S'pore in SEA Games football match, Thailand wins 5-0

His first international goal.

May 09, 2022, 10:15 PM

Govt to publicly share findings of review on S'pore's response to Covid-19: Lawrence Wong

Work on the review has already begun, Wong said.

May 09, 2022, 07:44 PM

Mercedes driver casually takes Milo carton from Woodlands warehouse, returns to pay next day without apology

The same person apparently took two cartons of mineral water from the same place last year.

May 09, 2022, 06:48 PM

33-sec video of Andy Lau mopping the floor receives 3.87 million likes on Douyin in 3 days

Only a "Heavenly King" can make a mundane chore go viral on the Internet.

May 09, 2022, 06:36 PM

Kinokuniya Jem has 20% off all books on May 9, its last day of operation

Sad to see you go :(

May 09, 2022, 06:15 PM

Grandma, 96, got lost in Tampines, good samaritan drives her home

The elderly woman had lost her way after visiting her family doctor in Tampines.

May 09, 2022, 06:10 PM

Ng Eng Hen: Introducing NS for women to signal gender equality an 'inadequate justification'

Ng added that such proposals are inadequate justifications to mandate that a person must suspend individual liberties as a civilian, give up two years of his or her life and go to jail if they do not do so, as NS defaulters have been sentenced.

May 09, 2022, 05:56 PM

New 10ha Tuas solar farm saves yearly carbon emissions equivalent to planting 150,000 trees

The solar farm comprises 33,580 solar panels.

May 09, 2022, 05:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.