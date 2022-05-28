Back

20 people evacuated by SCDF after chemical gas leak at Sembawang industrial building

Nobody was hurt during the incident.

Irwan Shah | May 28, 2022, 12:15 PM

A chemical leak in an industrial building, located at Number Two Gambas Crescent, Sembawang, prompted the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) to deploy firefighters to the scene.

The incident happened on Saturday morning (May 28).

Chlorine gas detected

In a Facebook post, the SCDF detailed that they received a call for help at about 7:15am at the location.

Firefighters used chemical detectors at the scene and discovered chlorine gas inside a rubbish compactor room on the ground floor of the area.

Image via SCDF/Facebook

They used a water jet to dilute the vapours within the room. They also used two blower fans to keep the vapours contained inside.

20 people were evacuated from the surrounding area as a precautionary measure despite the safe air concentration outside the affected room.

Image via SCDF/Facebook

Thankfully, nobody was injured during the incident.

In a tweet, SCDF stated that they were "mitigating an incident", and advised members of the public to "avoid the area".

A Hazmat Response truck can be seen in the photo of the scene.

Top photo from SCDF Facebook/Twitter.

