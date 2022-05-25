Back

Shoppers in S'pore snap up fresh chicken, some buy up to 4 chickens at once

One customer even bought almost S$300 worth of chicken and chicken parts.

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 25, 2022, 06:47 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Malaysia recently announced a stoppage of chicken exports.

This has resulted in many people realising fresh chicken is their favourite thing ever.

According to The Straits Times (ST), wet markets and supermarkets across Singapore sold out of chicken early in the morning.

A poultry seller told ST that her customers bought twice or thrice as many chickens today, with some buying up to four chickens at one go. One customer even bought almost S$300 worth of chicken and chicken parts.

Here's what a Cold Storage at Kallang looked like this afternoon.

And wet market poultry stalls at Tiong Bahru market were sold out by 9.30am.

Image by Teng Teng

Image by Teng Teng

Image by Teng Teng

SFA has strongly encouraged customers to be open to "switching choices within and across food groups (such as consuming frozen chicken instead of chilled) as well as other sources of meat products".

The Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, Grace Fu, also published a post talking about the issue.

Fu said that SFA is working with the industry to manage the chicken supply situation.

She also urged consumers to remain flexible and adaptable.

"As consumers, we can all play a part by remaining flexible and adaptable. We can switch to other protein options (e.g. fish) and other forms of chicken meat (e.g. frozen whole or parts of chicken, or canned meat) when fresh or chilled meat is not available."

Top image by Mothership

Taiwanese man gets 4 weeks' jail for flashing S'pore girl, 12, at void deck

The 26-year-old became aroused after looking at "sexily dressed" women while on his way to buy dinner.

May 26, 2022, 10:15 AM

Snoopy-themed snow attraction with 10m luge slide at Changi Airport T3 from May 27, 2022

Snow in the middle of summer.

May 26, 2022, 12:03 AM

2nd-gen owner of famous 40-year-old claypot rice stall at ABC Brickworks opening Bukit Batok outlet

While the owner doesn't want his only son to take over the business, he still wants to keep his father's business alive.

May 25, 2022, 09:14 PM

S'pore company charged with exporting S$341,000 worth of Pokka drinks to North Korea

Back in August 2019, Pokka denied selling products to North Korea.

May 25, 2022, 06:58 PM

2 men, aged 66 & 59, jailed for assaulting men they mistook as queue cutters at Boon Keng taxi stand

One of the victims was given five days of medical leave after the assault.

May 25, 2022, 06:40 PM

3 family-friendly activities in June: Disney in Concert, World of Nickelodeon & Let's play @ D’Marquee

Fun for the whole family.

May 25, 2022, 05:59 PM

M'sian-born dolphin trainer & policeman achieves stunning victory to become MP in Australian elections

Asian representation in Australia's parliament has now doubled.

May 25, 2022, 05:32 PM

FairPrice offers 10% discount on Knife Brand cooking oil, Cock Brand groundnut oil & 2 other oil products

The other two brands are Duck Brand and Rice Field.

May 25, 2022, 05:06 PM

Are otters treated differently from wild boars in S'pore due to 'pretty privilege'?

What could have led to the euthanisation of the wild boar at Yishun? Are otters treated like VIPs in Singapore?

May 25, 2022, 04:25 PM

S’pore family finds dead rat in vegetables from IMM Giant after keeping purchase in fridge for 3 days

Giant and SFA are currently investigating the matter.

May 25, 2022, 04:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.