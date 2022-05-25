Shoppers in S'pore snap up fresh chicken, some buy up to 4 chickens at once

Malaysia recently announced a stoppage of chicken exports.

This has resulted in many people realising fresh chicken is their favourite thing ever.

According to The Straits Times (ST), wet markets and supermarkets across Singapore sold out of chicken early in the morning.

A poultry seller told ST that her customers bought twice or thrice as many chickens today, with some buying up to four chickens at one go. One customer even bought almost S$300 worth of chicken and chicken parts.

Here's what a Cold Storage at Kallang looked like this afternoon.

And wet market poultry stalls at Tiong Bahru market were sold out by 9.30am.

SFA has strongly encouraged customers to be open to "switching choices within and across food groups (such as consuming frozen chicken instead of chilled) as well as other sources of meat products".

The Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, Grace Fu, also published a post talking about the issue.

Fu said that SFA is working with the industry to manage the chicken supply situation.

She also urged consumers to remain flexible and adaptable.

"As consumers, we can all play a part by remaining flexible and adaptable. We can switch to other protein options (e.g. fish) and other forms of chicken meat (e.g. frozen whole or parts of chicken, or canned meat) when fresh or chilled meat is not available."

Top image by Mothership