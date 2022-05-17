Back

One of S’pore’s richest men, Sea's Forrest Li, no longer top 500 richest people in world

One of Singapore's richest men is somewhat less rich.

Sulaiman Daud | May 17, 2022, 03:07 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Forrest Li, co-founder of tech giant Sea Ltd and one-time richest Singaporean, has been badly hit by the recent global stock market crash.

According to a Bloomberg report on May 17, Sea Ltd's American depository receipts have dropped by more than 80 per cent from a peak in October 2021.

This was attributed to "disappointing earnings" and a withdrawal by Shopee from India's retail market, announced in March 2022. The e-commerce platform is owned by Sea Ltd.

Bloomberg added that it is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings, where it is expected to post a "record loss" of over S$740 million (S$1.03 billion).

The financial news outlet also opined that Sea Ltd's troubles demonstrated the flip side of the "quick wealth creation" seen in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, when demand for services such as e-commerce and gaming spiked up.

However, recent developments such as the U.S. Federal Reserve's hike in interest rates and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have contributed to an ongoing downturn in the markets.

Bloomberg cited an internal memo supposedly issued by Li to his employees in March 2022, which stated that this short-term pain had to be endured to "truly maximise" the company's long-term potential. Sea Ltd declined Bloomberg's request for comment on the story.

However, while stung by the crash and no longer one of the world's top 500 richest people, Li is still one of Singapore's wealthiest individuals.

He was estimated by Forbes World's Billionaire's List in April 2022 as being worth US$5.3 billion (S$7.4 billion).

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, he's now worth US$4.7 billion (S$6.5 billion), which could still buy over 726 million Big Mac Extra Value Meals.

Related story:

Top image via Sea Ltd and Gede Bagus Bayu Pentium/Google Maps

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Kim Jong Un slams officials for being 'irresponsible' as Covid causes 'great upheaval' in North Korea

The country has supposedly reached out to China for help.

May 17, 2022, 07:01 PM

International school investigating allegations of students sparring at HDB void deck, will take "appropriate disciplinary measures"

The police are aware of the incident.

May 17, 2022, 06:32 PM

35 people evacuated after fire breaks out at Blk 117 Jalan Bukit Merah, no reported injuries

No one was in the unit when the fire broke out.

May 17, 2022, 06:09 PM

Man, 44, arrested after allegedly smashing beer bottle against head of older man at Chinatown

The pair apparently were drinking together before they came to blows.

May 17, 2022, 05:40 PM

6 out of 10 stallholders at Toa Payoh coffeeshop pull out after rent doubles

The new management said the increase in rent was aligned with market rates.

May 17, 2022, 03:57 PM

McDonald's exiting Russia for real, selling off business

"The Golden Arches will shine no more in Russia."

May 17, 2022, 02:15 PM

Woman uses her body to reserve MBS car park lot to no avail as driver keeps reversing

This is a serious tissue.

May 17, 2022, 01:55 PM

This S$2,277 Adidas x Gucci umbrella can't be used on rainy days because it's not waterproof

???

May 17, 2022, 01:48 PM

Double vaxxed & boosted S'poreans can soon visit Japan in small tour groups with fixed itineraries

Singapore is one of only four countries in the world under this trial programme.

May 17, 2022, 01:40 PM

Woman in S'pore asked if she wants to hook up after requesting carpooling ride in Telegram group

When you book a ride on a platform filled with strangers and strange people.

May 17, 2022, 12:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.