S'pore foodpanda rider caught on CCTV walking away with Crocs from condo unit's doorstep

One family in Singapore is warning others about leaving their belongings on the doorsteps of their homes after they had a pair of shoes stolen by a delivery rider.

Lecs Perez Gavia shared on Facebook several clips of CCTV footage that show a man swiping his pair of Crocs from right outside his daughter's condominium unit.

Lecs' daughter had also shared her father's Facebook post with a similar warning to watch one's valuables. However, the post had been deleted.

Swipes shoes after delivering order

The man is apparently a delivery rider for foodpanda, although he was not clad in the usual pink uniform.

The CCTV footage shows the man dropping off an order and ringing the doorbell.

Although the video does not show the man picking up the Crocs, he can be seen in another clip walking away with the Crocs in one hand.

This is what Lecs' Crocs with its Jibbitz accessories look like.

According to the Crocs website, a pack of five Jibbitz charms costs S$19.95.

foodpanda investigating

Mothership has reached out to Lecs for more information.

In response to Mothership's queries, foodpanda shared that their team is in contact with Lecs' daughter.

foodpanda stated that they are currently investigating the situation.

"foodpanda does not condone any form of misconduct, and any rider who is found to have conducted themselves in an unprofessional manner will be dealt with accordingly, including potential blacklist," they said.

