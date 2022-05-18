Back

foodpanda customer spends over S$100 on groceries, only receives vegetables & a carton of milk

Online customer service did not make things better for this customer.

Alfie Kwa | May 18, 2022, 03:15 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A woman ordered a long list of groceries on foodpanda only to find that most of her items weren't delivered.

She shared her experience with Stomp.

Only received a couple of items

The foodpanda user, only known as Shine, shared that she had spent a total of S$107.90 on the online food and grocery delivery platform on May 14.

She ordered white clams, cocktail sausages, chicken feet, pork collar shabu shabu, crabstick, banana milk and some vegetables, among other groceries.

This is Shine's order list, sent to Stomp.

Image taken from Stomp.

But when the delivery man came to her door, he was only holding onto one bag containing vegetables and a carton of milk.

The remaining items on the list were not delivered, she told Stomp.

According to Shine, the delivery man said that another driver would deliver the rest of the groceries to her.

However, after an hour, there were no other deliveries.

Disappointed with customer service

According to Stomp, Shine said that foodpanda didn't refund her the remaining amount owed for the missing items.

It also appeared that the foodpanda customer service person that she spoke to on the platform did not check on the other delivery person's status, if there was really someone else delivering her groceries.

After her chat with the customer service person via the platform, Shine said she was "disappointed" with foodpanda's customer service.

A series of screengrabs of the exchanges with the online customer service person showed that the foodpanda staff member apologised for Shine's experience and wrote: " I'll do my best to turn this experience around."

The customer service staff also replied that such incidents are not common and promised to look into it.

"I am quite surprised to hear this as such issues are rare. But we will thoroughly investigate this issue and see what went wrong so that it can be avoided in the future."

The foodpanda customer service person also said that the matter had been escalated to their "specialists" for further investigation but that would take around one to three days.

foodpanda in touch with customer

In response to Mothership's queries, a foodpanda spokesperson commented:

“We are sorry for the less than perfect delivery experienced by our customer. We are currently in touch with her to offer a refund, and are also investigating the matter internally to ensure that this does not happen again. pandamart is meant to be a convenient service for customers to purchase groceries round-the-clock and get them in as fast as 30 minutes, and this is definitely not representative of the fuss-free experience we want our customers to have.”

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Photo by Elianna Friedman on Unsplash

Pilot records 53-sec video of strange UFOs lights over South China Sea

It could be drones. It could be missiles. It could be jetpacks.

May 18, 2022, 06:42 PM

'Carved doorway' photographed on Mars, but it's probably not a sign of life on the planet

Nope. The photo doesn't prove there are aliens on Mars.

May 18, 2022, 06:19 PM

Vaccinated travellers can enter Indonesia without need for pre-departure testing from May 18, 2022

People are also no longer required to wear masks outdoors.

May 18, 2022, 06:14 PM

Certis officer points out driver in Ubi has no parking coupon, driver argues that he just arrived

The driver parked less than 3 minutes prior to being approached by the officer.

May 18, 2022, 05:56 PM

Genting Dream to operate under new Resorts World Cruises, trips from S'pore start June 15

Resorts World Cruises obtained Genting Dream from Genting Hong Kong after the latter was wound up.

May 18, 2022, 05:35 PM

French police allegedly told Sharon Au they were 'too busy' to help her retrieve stolen laptop

Find My Mac detected its location 64km outside of Paris.

May 18, 2022, 03:56 PM

M'sian man shoots RM100,000 (S$31,626) from cash shooter gun while clubbing with model Gatita Yan

No idea who was left picking up the cash.

May 18, 2022, 03:24 PM

UK media freelancer based in S'pore fined S$6,500 for working without valid work pass

He had also written articles for Yahoo Singapore.

May 18, 2022, 03:07 PM

US army has 400 official UFO reports, Govt holds 1st UFO open hearing in over 50 years

The truth is out there.

May 18, 2022, 03:03 PM

Indian couple sue son & wife for not giving them a grandchild

The couple's lawyer highlighted that they did not marry off their son to live alone.

May 18, 2022, 02:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.