S'pore pet fish owners escort otters across busy road even though they feasted on family's koi fish

A family in Singapore escorted a family of otters across busy roads safely even after the otters killed and ate their koi fish.

Otters ate and killed pet koi fish

Otter City shared this surprising turn of events on Facebook.

According to the local otter-watching page, the incident took place earlier in the year.

The koi fish owners, Angel (not her real name) and her family, saw their beloved fish floating belly-up in their pond.

The family were understandably shocked and dismayed that the otters destroyed their prized fish.

According to an individual in the comments section, the creatures responsible are supposedly from the Anchorvale otter family.

Mothership reported previously that the Anchorvale clan comprises four members – two adults and two juveniles.

The otters were most likely to have sneaked into Angel's residence through the gap between her main gate and the ground.

Angel said: "We are not going to lie – we are upset about our kois being eaten."

One of the otters was even seen lurking outside the gate of the crime scene, but it subsequently retreated into a nearby drain.

Ensured otters' safety

Angel's family realised that the young otter was most likely lost.

They kept a lookout for the critter as they were worried that it would get lost in the drainage system.

Thankfully, its three family members returned eventually to Angel's residence to look for their missing fourth member.

By that time, however, Otter City wrote that the morning traffic was getting heavier.

Despite their losses, Angel's family took it upon themselves to ensure the safety of the four otters.

They helped the smooth-coated mammals navigate the oncoming rush hour traffic and escorted them through the busy roads safely.

The otters subsequently retreated into a small patch of forest.

Angel also contacted Otter City to inform them about the incident as she was concerned that the otters were far from their natural habitat.

Otter-proofed their home

Following the incident, Angel said her family buried their dead koi fish in their garden.

They also learnt to otter-proof and reinforce their home against the otters in the event they return for another meal.

Reflecting on the incident, Angel remarked that while her family might not welcome the otters back into their residence "with open arms", they will also not blame the free-roaming creatures should they decide to visit again.

She said: "We just have to adapt and install preventive measures, which in our case would be learning how they entered and ensure that they can’t do that again."

Need to-exist with otters and other animals in Singapore

All of this is important in order to respect and live harmoniously with the animals in Singapore, acknowledged Angel.

Despite her family's loss, she said there is a need for people to learn how to co-exist with these wild creatures.

"We understand that Singapore is a very small island, so we need to respect the animals that cohabit here. This is their home too. We need to learn to co-exist."

If you love one animal, you have to love all animals

According to Angel, those who love animals should also love all animals.

This, according to her, was her family's belief: "Our family believes that if you want to love animals, you have to love them all, irregardless."

She adopted a positive outlook on what was largely an "unfortunate incident" and chalked the passing of her family's koi fish to a natural "circle of life".

Several individuals commended Angel and her family for the kindness.

One individual even went so far to share the measure that he has taken to fortify his home against the free-roaming wild animals.

He affixed a plastic barrier measuring 1.4m to his gate, or what he called the "Fortress of Ottertude V2.69", to prevent otters from entering through the wide vertical gaps in his metal gate.

He added that his large canine provided additional protection, but quipped that the security gentle giant was "quite useless"

If you do not own a canine, do not worry.

Here are some other methods to otter-proof your homes:

