Elon Musk’s Chinese lookalike 'Yi Long Musk' banned on Douyin & Weibo

Still not sure if it's a deepfake.

Alfie Kwa | May 19, 2022, 01:34 PM

Elon Musk’s Chinese doppelgänger ‘Yi Long Musk’ has been barred from posting on Weibo and Douyin, reported Radii China.

According to Radii China, the internet personality has been barred from posting on Weibo and Douyin last week.

While the site stated that he had "violated community guidelines", no other details were shared.

Right now, his Weibo account only has three posts while all previous posts on his Douyin account have been deleted.

Viral

The lookalike went viral on social media in December 2021.

And even caught the attention of Musk himself, who said he wants to meet the social media star – if he's real.

Musk wrote on Twitter: "Hard to tell with deepfakes these days."

Maybe a deepfake?

After the lookalike's videos went viral, netizens were surprised and in awe at the man's similar appearance, with some commenting that there's a "Chinese version of everything" including the 50-year-old CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @elonmusk

Others pointed out that the video could be a deepfake.

Here's an example:

@iamjesserichards Tom Holland. Post Malone next? #deepfake #vfx ♬ Rasputin (Single Version) - Boney M.

Top images via elonmusk/IG and NASA Kennedy via Wikimedia Commons.

