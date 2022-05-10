'Very good': Elon Musk gives Kopiko candy 2 thumbs up, stock rises 7.35%

Elon Musk gave his seal of approval to a candy many here might be familiar with.

Musk tried the popular coffee candy during a meeting in April with Indonesia's coordinating minister of maritime and investment affairs, Luhut Pandjaitan, in Texas.

He was then offered the candy, here is a story in three screenshots.

Here's the video.

Habis spending 630T beli Twitter, Elon di minta melek terus sama Lord biar kembali fokus kerja. #kebanggaanIndonesia pic.twitter.com/iM56LDlF6H — TXT OLCOP (@txtdarionlshop) April 27, 2022

Following the video, Mayora, the Indonesian f&b giant that produces the candy, saw its stocks rise by 7.35 per cent the next day according to Coconuts.

According to SCMP, the two talked about Indonesia's efforts to "develop the electric vehicles battery industry and investment opportunities in the sector".

Luhut expressed his hope that this was not their last meeting, saying they could discuss Indonesia's nickel industry in the future.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is planning to meet Musk during an upcoming trip to the U.S.

Image from Twitter/txtdarionlshop