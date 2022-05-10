Back

'Very good': Elon Musk gives Kopiko candy 2 thumbs up, stock rises 7.35%

Kopiko top tier.

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 10, 2022, 02:14 PM

Events

FSM ETFestival 2022: Expand Your Horizon & Engage The Future with ETFs

14 May 2022

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Elon Musk gave his seal of approval to a candy many here might be familiar with.

Screenshot from Shopee

Musk tried the popular coffee candy during a meeting in April with Indonesia's coordinating minister of maritime and investment affairs, Luhut Pandjaitan, in Texas.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (@luhut.pandjaitan)

He was then offered the candy, here is a story in three screenshots.

Screenshot from Twitter/txtdarionlshop

Screenshot from Twitter/txtdarionlshop

Screenshot from Twitter/txtdarionlshop

Here's the video.

Following the video, Mayora, the Indonesian f&b giant that produces the candy, saw its stocks rise by 7.35 per cent the next day according to Coconuts.

According to SCMP, the two talked about Indonesia's efforts to "develop the electric vehicles battery industry and investment opportunities in the sector".

Luhut expressed his hope that this was not their last meeting, saying they could discuss Indonesia's nickel industry in the future.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is planning to meet Musk during an upcoming trip to the U.S.

Image from Twitter/txtdarionlshop

Shanmugam: No hostile information campaign directed at S'pore over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The minister added that the government will continue with its efforts in building up a discerning and well-informed public.

May 10, 2022, 02:15 PM

Bishan Circle Line MRT platform was filled with morning rush hour commuters

Yikes.

May 10, 2022, 01:43 PM

Actress Sheila Sim talks about reality of marriage, thanks those who appreciated 'authenticity' of her Mother's Day post

"Some days I love him more. Some days I love him less," Sim said.

May 10, 2022, 01:37 PM

S'pore woman says 995 call operator allegedly hung up on her call; SCDF looking into the matter

At the time of writing, the original Facebook post appears to have been removed.

May 10, 2022, 01:26 PM

Influencer deported from Bali after nude photoshoot under sacred tree

She apologised for her actions.

May 10, 2022, 12:54 PM

Saizeriya S'pore's free-flow drink bar to return 'soon'

Stay tuned.

May 10, 2022, 11:01 AM

Almost S$8m of S$30.3m budget spent on Covid-19 measures during GE2020: Chan Chun Sing

Extraordinary circumstances.

May 10, 2022, 07:28 AM

If you throw your TraceTogether token away, you may be committing an offence

Just keep it.

May 10, 2022, 01:53 AM

Actress Sheila Sim 'disappointed' that husband 'failed to plan' anything for Mother's Day

Feelings bared.

May 09, 2022, 10:27 PM

Ben Davis scores penalty against S'pore in SEA Games football match, Thailand wins 5-0

His first international goal.

May 09, 2022, 10:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.