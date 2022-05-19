Back

Luna founder Do Kwon & company faces S$108.5 million bill for allegedly evading taxes in Korea

Tax authorities in South Korea alleged that Kwon used his Singapore-registered entities to avoid paying taxes.

Andrew Koay | May 19, 2022, 11:57 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

When it rains, it pours for crypto-mogul Kwon Do Hyeong, more commonly known as Do Kwon.

The beleaguered founder of the TerraUSD (UST) and Luna cryptocurrencies now reportedly finds himself slapped with a massive tax bill in his native of South Korea, the conclusion of an investigation into whether he had evaded tax payments.

According to Hankyung, Kwon, his company Terraform Labs, and other related officials, have been told to pay a levy of over 100 billion won (S$108.5 million) for dodging corporate and income tax.

South Korea's National Tax Service was first put on alert before Luna's crash when Kwon made moves to liquidate a domestic corporation and take up residence overseas.

The move was believed to have been sparked by Kwon's unhappiness with the country's taxation policy.

The investigation alleged that Terraform Labs had sent cryptocurrencies between its Singapore-registered entities in a bid to avoid paying tax in South Korea.

South Korean tax authorities concluded that despite the transaction occurring overseas, they should be subjected to domestic taxes based on the actual location of Terraform Lab's management.

Kwon may also be ordered to pay taxes imposed on Bitcoin acquired and sold by Luna Foundation Guard, reported Hankyung.

Luna Foundation Guard was once touted as the second-largest known holder of Bitcoin.

Luna and Terra's downfall

Luna, UST, and Kwon have all been in the news recently due to the sudden collapse of the cryptocurrencies.

Both Luna and UST were launched in 2018 and are part of the Terra blockchain.

UST, also referred to simply as Terra, was touted as a stablecoin pegged to the United States dollar using an algorithm.

The price of UST and Luna collapsed as a result of a bank run by holders and selling pressure.

Prior to the crash, Luna was on a massive run, up more than 1,000 per cent over six months.

Kwon has also made headlines in Singapore after a police report was lodged against him and his company.

According to The Straits Times, the police are not investigating the accusations made in the report.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Terra's YouTube Channel

Former US President George W Bush calls Iraq’s invasion ‘brutal’ & ‘unjustified’ when he meant to say Ukraine

Bush was slammed by Americans on both ends of the U.S. political spectrum for his slip-up.

May 19, 2022, 09:51 PM

Managing agent for Sengkang Town Council cites labour issues for not putting in new tender bid

The contract of the current managing agent will expire at the end of January 2023.

May 19, 2022, 07:10 PM

Balenciaga criticised for selling filthy garbage sneakers for S$2,590

Has high fashion gone too far?

May 19, 2022, 06:56 PM

Crave’s founder upholds family tradition of giving back by donating proceeds to charity this Hari Raya

Crave will donate part of their proceeds to help out the needy.

May 19, 2022, 06:55 PM

We bought & tried Jeanette Aw's S$60 brownies. Now we know why it's S$60.

This article is *not* sponsored.

May 19, 2022, 06:19 PM

S’porean, 29, living with ‘unseen’ rare incurable disease that will eventually render her paralysed

Despite the fact that Emily Ho suffers from a genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness, the 29-year-old visual artist shares with us why she’s a lot stronger than you might think.

May 19, 2022, 06:09 PM

M'sian girl, 15, sent to ICU after teacher made class run 30 laps as some students didn't do homework

Collective punishment questioned.

May 19, 2022, 05:50 PM

Man accused of using marked playing cards, asks guests if they're trying to cheat him instead

Who is cheating who?

May 19, 2022, 05:38 PM

S'pore & Indonesia in discussions over new port in Central Java: Lawrence Wong

The location of the port has yet to be determined.

May 19, 2022, 05:10 PM

Lawyer who took upskirt photos & outraged modesty of colleague gets struck off the rolls

The man did not turn up for any of the disciplinary proceedings.

May 19, 2022, 04:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.