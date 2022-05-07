Shadowy ghost figure supposedly caught on video in abandoned California hospital, Reddit forum users spooked

A video uploaded onto Reddit on May 2 has spooked many people as it purportedly showed a ghost in the hallway caught on camera for a split second.

The video was shot by a maintenance personnel in an abandoned hospital ward in California late one night.

Footage taken after security guard complaint

The man posted the footage that showed him walking through the hallways of the hospital.

He said in the forum that he had decided to film the hospital after a security guard working there told him that he had seen unexplained phenomena and “thought he was losing his mind”.

What video showed

The footage showed the man walking through the hospital ward, but the camera work is unsteady.

He panned his camera at the various corridors as he passed by them.

The footage continued to appear shaky.

At the 9-second mark of the clip, a dark all-black figure appeared to emerge from a doorway towards the end of the hallway.

But the figure disappeared seconds later when the worker moved the camera back to where the “ghost” had emerged.

The man who shot the clip said he only saw just how eerie the dark figure was when he was editing the camera footage subsequently.

The man also provided some context as to why he was at the hospital: "Security guard there kept seeing things and wanted someone else to see because thought he was losing his mind."

The man also wrote that "it wasn’t until later when I got off work and was walking inside I was watching the video and then I realised there was a figure and it was the creepiest shit I have seen in my life thus far".

Discussion ensured, questions raised

The video prompted a discussion among paranormal buffs.

Some asked why did the man pan the camera back if he was unaware that there was something there in the first place.

The man who shot the video said he thought he saw a “white figure” when recording the video in person at that time.

However, those who are more credulous said they felt that the mysterious figure was “too dark” to be a human.

“Not jumping to ghost, but it seemed like most of the lights were on. There should have been at least some colour reflected on the figure, but I couldn’t find anything but black,” said one.

“Even [if] it was a person in an all black costume, the top of them would have been reflecting more light than the bottom. While interested in the paranormal, I’m usually pretty sceptical... This is one of the most compelling I’ve seen.”

Another commenter said whatever was caught would be very rare: "Shadow people are usually seen in your periphery passing by or standing this corner. It’s really rare to catch shadow people on camera much less video."

Others said even if the video was fake, it was worth investigating and complimented the people who managed to produce it to spook others.

One of the commenters wrote: “I believe this is edited, just looks too f***ing real.”

"Like the best ghost capture ever type deal, so that’s why I instinctively believe this to be fake."

“Gave me chills though. If this is edited they should be in the movie industry.”