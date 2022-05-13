Back

S'pore CPIB has a polar bear mascot called Kopi Lim

Some of Kopi Lim's dislikes are "dishonest people" and "people who do not take responsibility for their own actions".

Low Jia Ying | May 13, 2022, 04:27 PM

Events

FSM ETFestival 2022: Expand Your Horizon & Engage The Future with ETFs

14 May 2022

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Did you know that Singapore's Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) has a mascot?

It's a polar bear, and his name is Kopi Lim.

Launched in 2017, Kopi Lim was part of CPIB's efforts to educate the public on its anti-corruption efforts.

Since then, Kopi Lim has featured in many of CPIB's campaigns on social media.

Likes drinking Kopi O Kosong and dislikes "dishonest people"

In its introductory post on Sep. 16, 2017, CPIB introduced Kopi Lim as a 24-year-old male polar bear.

According to the post, Kopi Lim graduated from the National Institute of Furry Friends and is an "officer" at CPIB.

He said he believed he could do anti-corruption work because he was "whiter than white" and is "very brave".

Kopi Lim said he loves coffee, especially Kopi O Kosong.

Some of his dislikes were vegetables, "dishonest people", and "people who do not take responsibility for their own actions".

He also shared that his hobby was making sure his fur was "always white".

"Lim kopi" is Hokkien for drinking coffee. It is also commonly understood locally to mean being invited by the authorities for an interview.

Appears in CPIB's social media campaigns

Since his debut in 2017, Kopi Lim has featured in some of CPIB's social media campaigns.

Kopi Lim can be seen in recruitment advertisements for CPIB.

He also shares teachable examples of how to spot potential instances of corruption.
In 2020, he reminded Singaporeans to mask up to fight Covid-19.
He was also featured on commemorative enamel pins for National Day in 2019.
Kopi Lim also takes on the form of a stuffed animal.

Here's him reading up on CPIB's founding:

And here's another one of him hanging out with fellow mascot colleague Parley, the Singapore Parliament's mascot.

Cute!

Follow and listen to our podcast here

All photos via CPIB/FB

Some 587 victims in S'pore lost more than S$2.7 million to scammers posing as friends

"You can't remember me?"

May 13, 2022, 04:03 PM

North Korea records 1st Covid-19 death amid 350,000 cases with fever of 'unidentified origin'

Five others with unidentifiable fever symptoms have also died.

May 13, 2022, 03:42 PM

20.4kg of cannabis seized from Braddell Hill, father & son among 102 people arrested in raids

A 17-year-old woman was also arrested.

May 13, 2022, 02:48 PM

Camp in the middle of M’sia’s Sunway Lagoon theme park or stay in a floating villa on a lake this June holidays

Why stay in a hotel if you don’t have to?

May 13, 2022, 01:59 PM

3 people, including toddler, die in Bedok North flat fire

The unit had five people, one of whom is well.

May 13, 2022, 01:59 PM

Woman filmed screaming at & kicking young boy at Boon Keng, police investigating

The boy can be seen holding his hands up in defence.

May 13, 2022, 01:36 PM

Thailand to give 1 million cannabis plants to households for free to grow in own homes

The plant grown must be of medical grade and used for medical purposes only.

May 13, 2022, 01:10 PM

JianHao Tan gives friend 'benefit of the doubt' after shared crypto wallet allegedly hacked, S$580,000 lost

Tan said that he does not blame his partner and that they are 'still good friends now.'

May 13, 2022, 12:46 PM

Meiji launches caramel Hello Panda & yoghurt Yan Yan in S'pore

New flavours.

May 13, 2022, 12:20 PM

Chinese food deliveryman, 36, beaten, shot at by 2 men while making delivery in New York

Another case.

May 13, 2022, 12:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.