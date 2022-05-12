Courier who casually put out AMK fire while on the job receives award from Shopee

A heroic courier who sacrificed his time to put out a fire while making deliveries has been awarded for his bravery.

A Mothership reader recently shared that the courier had dropped off a package from Shopee at her doorstep on May 5.

She and her family then noticed that there was a raging fire nearby, which appeared to have started from a blue recycling bin near the open-air carpark.

While the reader was calling 995, her mother called out to her that someone was putting out the fire.

Upon looking out the window, she realised the Good Samaritan was in fact the courier she had just met.

The courier managed to put out the fire after five minutes with a hose he had procured, before the police and firefighters arrived.

Rewarded for dedication

The courier has since been identified by Shopee as one Jason Lim.

Shopee told Mothership that the 29-year-old has been delivering for Shopee Xpress for more than a year.

Fun fact: A day before the fire occurred, Lim celebrated his birthday.

Lim had noticed the fire from a distance, and was initially worried that the fire would start creeping towards his car.

However, he realised that the fire originated from the blue recycling bin, and reacted quickly by grabbing a hose from a nearby funeral wake.

For his heroic deed, Shopee has awarded Lim a certificate of excellence for his "outstanding performance and dedication".

Shopee also said that it has given Lim a reward but declined to elaborate on what he received.

"Shopee recognises and rewards outstanding dedication and service to our customers and community, and we commend Jason for his exceptional act of bravery and civic-mindedness," said Chen Ziyong, Team Lead of Shopee Xpress.

Mothership also understands that the Singapore Civil Defence Force had intended to hold an awards ceremony to give Lim the Community First Responder Award.

However, Lim turned down the offer as he prefers to keep a low profile.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Shopee