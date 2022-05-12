Back

Courier who casually put out AMK fire while on the job receives award from Shopee

Round of applause.

Ashley Tan | May 12, 2022, 05:19 PM

Events

FSM ETFestival 2022: Expand Your Horizon & Engage The Future with ETFs

14 May 2022

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A heroic courier who sacrificed his time to put out a fire while making deliveries has been awarded for his bravery.

Mothership reader recently shared that the courier had dropped off a package from Shopee at her doorstep on May 5.

She and her family then noticed that there was a raging fire nearby, which appeared to have started from a blue recycling bin near the open-air carpark.

While the reader was calling 995, her mother called out to her that someone was putting out the fire.

Upon looking out the window, she realised the Good Samaritan was in fact the courier she had just met.

The courier managed to put out the fire after five minutes with a hose he had procured, before the police and firefighters arrived.

Rewarded for dedication

The courier has since been identified by Shopee as one Jason Lim.

Shopee told Mothership that the 29-year-old has been delivering for Shopee Xpress for more than a year.

Fun fact: A day before the fire occurred, Lim celebrated his birthday.

Lim had noticed the fire from a distance, and was initially worried that the fire would start creeping towards his car.

However, he realised that the fire originated from the blue recycling bin, and reacted quickly by grabbing a hose from a nearby funeral wake.

For his heroic deed, Shopee has awarded Lim a certificate of excellence for his "outstanding performance and dedication".

Shopee also said that it has given Lim a reward but declined to elaborate on what he received.

Photo from Shopee

"Shopee recognises and rewards outstanding dedication and service to our customers and community, and we commend Jason for his exceptional act of bravery and civic-mindedness," said Chen Ziyong, Team Lead of Shopee Xpress.

Mothership also understands that the Singapore Civil Defence Force had intended to hold an awards ceremony to give Lim the Community First Responder Award.

However, Lim turned down the offer as he prefers to keep a low profile.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Shopee

China genius 'God Wei' solves math problem in 1 night after it puzzled 6 PhDs for 4 months

Genius.

May 12, 2022, 05:13 PM

Putien founder brings authentic Chongqing-style hotpot restaurant to S'pore, soup base at S$7/pax

Hong Kong celebrities like Carina Lau, Julian Cheung, and Stanley Kwan have apparently been spotted in their overseas outlets.

May 12, 2022, 04:29 PM

S$6-S$8 surcharge for taxi rides from Changi Airport to start from May 19, 2022

That's an increase of S$3.

May 12, 2022, 04:24 PM

3 cars in Kovan stuck together & can't move off causing jam after BMW insisted on overtaking

The price of impatience.

May 12, 2022, 04:07 PM

Dennis Chew: Younger classmate can brag to mum he taught DJ how to use MacBook

Amongst Chew's classmates is a student who is a fan of Auntie Lucy.

May 12, 2022, 04:00 PM

Heavy traffic expected at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints over Vesak Day long weekend: ICA

Heads up.

May 12, 2022, 03:44 PM

New highly-automated facility in Tuas makes compostable & biodegradable packaging & carriers

Making eco-friendly options closer to home and more budget-friendly.

May 12, 2022, 03:40 PM

S'pore to host SEA Games in 2029

Last hosted SEA Games in 2015.

May 12, 2022, 02:37 PM

Religious orders & Catholic schools reminded to report alleged offences against minors to Archbishop immediately

The Archdiocese is also concurrently taking steps to see how more information about the case can be publicly released in light of the existing gag order.

May 12, 2022, 02:32 PM

Gojek passenger leaves bag behind in the car, driver delivers it to her house on same day

She was very upset with Gojek's in-app customer service though.

May 12, 2022, 01:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.