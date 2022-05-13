Back

S'poreans queue at ICA building for hours to expedite passport collection process

Those who need to travel urgently are required to produce supporting documents in-person for case-by-case basis assessment.

Belmont Lay | May 13, 2022, 03:29 AM

Events

FSM ETFestival 2022: Expand Your Horizon & Engage The Future with ETFs

14 May 2022

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A long queue has been forming outside the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) building in Kallang on a daily basis as Singaporeans desperate to pick up their passports have been showing up physically hoping to expedite the process.

A video of the queue situation on May 9 that stretched around the building has been put up online.

CNA popped by on May 12 and spoke to some of those who were in the long queue.

Those who went down personally said they were "desperate" to get their new passports as they needed to travel very soon, with one of those interviewed saying he had to go to Malaysia the next day.

The man applied for a passport on April 2 with an old photo and it was rejected on April 22.

He was told it would take another week for processing.

He said he started panicking when nothing happened one week later.

Go down personally if you need to travel urgently

An ICA spokesperson said Singaporeans who need to travel urgently are required to produce supporting documents in-person at the ICA building for assessment on a case-by-case basis.

The processing of applications could take even longer than the current minimum of six weeks if there is a greater surge in the number of applications, ICA added.

Submitted photographs that do not meet requirements will result in delays as well.

To avoid delays in processing, photographs submitted with applications must meet ICA’s passport photo requirements.

Overwhelming demand

ICA also told CNA that there has been an “overwhelming demand” for passports since the easing of travel measures.

The number of passport applications has "spiked" to more than 7,000 per day since Singapore eased travel restrictions.

At its peak, ICA received 14,000 applications in a day, it added.

Pre-pandemic, there were about 2,000 applications per day.

The average waiting time for passport processing is at least six weeks from the time of application, ICA added.

How much waiting time at ICA?

A woman interviewed told CNA she waited in a queue outside the building for about an hour, and then waited another four hours on two different levels of the building before she was told she could collect her passport at 4pm the same day.

But some were not able to collect their passports despite waiting at ICA personally.

Another woman said she applied for her passport on March 31 and could only collect it on June 2.

Top photos via

'No evidence of new wave' despite uptick in daily Covid-19 cases: Ong Ye Kung

Ong added that the ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely.

May 13, 2022, 12:32 AM

Man, 69, jailed 6 weeks for hurling racist remarks at librarian & polyclinic workers

Not the first time he was convicted of such offences.

May 12, 2022, 11:42 PM

Far East Plaza watch shop owner catches customer trying to pass off fake Rolex for S$19,000

Tsk.

May 12, 2022, 09:09 PM

Driver panics, chants ‘jialatjialatjialatjialat' for 5 seconds straight after accidentally speeding into traffic jam

The moment he realised...

May 12, 2022, 08:17 PM

Passenger with zero flying experience lands plane safely in Florida after pilot falls ill

Positive Florida man story.

May 12, 2022, 06:58 PM

League of Legends developer sues Mobile Legends developer for copyright infringement

Not the first time.

May 12, 2022, 06:38 PM

S'pore Badminton Open returns to S'pore Indoor Stadium in July 2022, will feature top players like Loh Kean Yew

After a two-year hiatus.

May 12, 2022, 06:25 PM

S'porean family of 6 claim they were asked for RM200 'kopi money' at customs, Johor chief minister says will investigate

He says he takes the allegation seriously.

May 12, 2022, 06:23 PM

Despite uncertainty, S’porean returns home from Australia, starts experiential cafe grocery store in Joo Koon

Bringing the Australian farm experience to Singapore, including the long drives.

May 12, 2022, 06:06 PM

Courier who casually put out AMK fire while on the job receives award from Shopee

Round of applause.

May 12, 2022, 05:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.