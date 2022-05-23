The Coconut Club to reopen at Beach Road on May 28

The Coconut Club has found a new home and will be opening its doors at 269 Beach Road on May 28.

They relocated from their former flagship store at Ann Siang Hill.

Bigger and better

According to 8 Days, the new space can accommodate almost 100 diners and is slightly bigger than their previous store.

There's also a seating area where diners can watch the chefs in the open kitchen. The eatery's charcoal grill, which used to be situated in the basement, will be part of the kitchen space.

The Coconut Club's culinary director Daniel Sia told 8 Days that the restaurant is "considering setting up an alfresco area".

All-day, all lemak

The Coconut Club will be introducing new items to the menu, including breakfast items such as the Charcoal-Grilled Kaya Toast and Hae Bee Hiam Tuna Sandwich.

For those who prefer nasi lemak, sets are available the entire day on the restaurant's first floor.

It's S$18.80 for the Ayam Goreng Berempah set.

If you prefer fish over chicken, you might find the Ikan Bakar set, also S$18.80, more appealing. The set comes with charcoal-grilled selar kuning stuffed with spices.

Otah lovers will be glad to know that there's something for them too - the Otah set costs S$10.80 and includes charcoal-grilled fish cake with barramundi chunks, traditional herbs and spices, and wrapped in banana leaf.

Dining Together

Diners in bigger groups can go up to the restaurant's second floor.

8 Days reported that nasi lemak sets will be served on this floor from 11am to 3pm, but that it will be switched to a communal-style nasi lemak menu from 6pm to 10:30pm.

The Coconut Club

Address: 269 Beach Road, Singapore 199546

Opening Hours: 8:30am to 10:30pm daily from May 28

Related Stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos from Coconut Club website and Karen Lui.