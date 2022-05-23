Back

The Coconut Club to reopen at Beach Road on May 28

Irwan Shah | May 23, 2022, 08:53 PM

The Coconut Club has found a new home and will be opening its doors at 269 Beach Road on May 28.

They relocated from their former flagship store at Ann Siang Hill.

Bigger and better

According to 8 Days, the new space can accommodate almost 100 diners and is slightly bigger than their previous store.

There's also a seating area where diners can watch the chefs in the open kitchen. The eatery's charcoal grill, which used to be situated in the basement, will be part of the kitchen space.

The Coconut Club's culinary director Daniel Sia told 8 Days that the restaurant is "considering setting up an alfresco area".

All-day, all lemak

The Coconut Club will be introducing new items to the menu, including breakfast items such as the Charcoal-Grilled Kaya Toast and Hae Bee Hiam Tuna Sandwich.

Screenshot from The Coconut Club

For those who prefer nasi lemak, sets are available the entire day on the restaurant's first floor.

Screenshot from The Coconut Club

It's S$18.80 for the Ayam Goreng Berempah set.

Ayam Gorem Berempah Leg set (left) and Ayam Goreng Berempah Breast set (Right). Photo from The Coconut Club website.

If you prefer fish over chicken, you might find the Ikan Bakar set, also S$18.80, more appealing. The set comes with charcoal-grilled selar kuning stuffed with spices.

The Ikan Bakar set is decked with Selar Kuning fish stuffed with spices, and charcoal-grilled. Photo from The Coconut Club website.

Otah lovers will be glad to know that there's something for them too - the Otah set costs S$10.80 and includes charcoal-grilled fish cake with barramundi chunks, traditional herbs and spices, and wrapped in banana leaf.

The Otah set. Photo from The Coconut Club website.

Dining Together

Diners in bigger groups can go up to the restaurant's second floor.

8 Days reported that nasi lemak sets will be served on this floor from 11am to 3pm, but that it will be switched to a communal-style nasi lemak menu from 6pm to 10:30pm.

 

The Coconut Club

Address: 269 Beach Road, Singapore 199546

Opening Hours: 8:30am to 10:30pm daily from May 28

Top photos from Coconut Club website and Karen Lui.

