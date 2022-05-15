Chonky community cat in Woodlands ignores cat beds, opts to sleep on food delivery bag

One particularly hefty community cat in a Woodlands HDB void deck repurposed a GrabFood thermal bag as a bed when it settled in during the rain last night (May 14).

The photos were taken and shared by cat lover Phoebe Ng on the public Facebook group Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats.

For some reason, despite the other soft and cosy cat accommodations provided at the bicycle parking area, the calico cat preferred to sleep on top of the food delivery bag.

Fellow cat enthusiasts in the area also chipped in with their photos of the same bulky cat.

It seems like the hooman owner of the food delivery bag does not mind its status as a cat bed, as the bag appears to be a permanent feature for the cats in the area.

The calico cat shares not just the space, but also the napping spot on the thermal bag, with at least two other black cats.

Well-loved and cared for by residents

Ng said that the cats in the area are pampered by the residents and feeders.

She also shared that the community cats are well fed and provided with clean water daily.

Aside from the numerous cat beds for comfort, the cat lovers in the area also made sure to prepare enrichment for the felines, such as cardboard boxes and customised scratch boards.

What a blessed life.

Top images by Phoebe Ng/FB.