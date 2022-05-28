Back

Chinese man, 33, spends S$70,000 on luxury dog villa with air-con, pool, ferris wheel, slide & elevator

Living the good life.

Zi Shan Kow | May 28, 2022, 05:45 PM

A man in China has spent RMB340,000 (S$70,000) over more than two years to transform his home's courtyard and backyard into a luxury dog villa.

The 33-year-old businessman, surnamed Zhou, lives in Xuyi county in Jiangsu province, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

What's inside

The facility has everything you could ever imagine, making up a dog paradise that's inhabited by over 10 dogs.

There's a TV, solarium, an observation deck, a toilet area, rocking chairs, swings, as well as a two-storey transparent spiral slide and an accompanying elevator.

There's even a separate see-through tunnel for his cats to roam about without coming into contact with his dogs.

The space is comfortable enough that Zhou would sometimes spend the night with the dogs in the villa when he has a disagreement with his wife.

This year, he added an amusement park in the 5,000 square foot plot of land next to the villa. The massive park features a larger pool, a roller coaster, and a ferris wheel which are custom-built for his dogs.

Only planned for modest improvements

Zhou has grown his online following through videos about his dogs and his renovation works at the luxury dog villa. He has more than 8.5 million followers on Douyin, TikTok's twin app in China.

At the beginning, he only had plans for modest improvements to his home for the dogs, reported SCMP.

But his followers provided him with many suggestions on how to enhance the space and pushed him to take it to the next level.

As online users commented that his dogs looked bored, he also started adding more elaborate and luxurious elements like entertainment features for them.

Since then, he has made more than 200 changes based on feedback from his fans.

You can take a look at the luxury dog villa here.

Not a spendthrift

In an interview with Voice of West Lake back in 2019, Zhou said he felt remorseful for being a poor pet owner during a busy period that led to the death of a previous pet dog -- it had apparently eaten something bad that caused its kidneys to fail.

Since then, he resolved to provide his dogs with the "best life possible" and take better care of them.

He added that his parents support him to do the things he enjoy.

Zhou has also denied speculations that he comes from a wealthy family, and disagrees with netizens who call him a spendthrift.

“I actually don't spend much. I don't smoke or drink, or go for vacations,” said Zhou.

He finds that RMB300,000 (S$62,000) is about how much one would spend to fund a few vacations.

"But I did not go overseas. I stayed at home to make this dog villa, I think that's quite environmentally friendly too."

Top images via 小帅家的大狼狗们/Douyin.

