Chinese food deliveryman, 36, beaten, shot at by 2 men while making delivery in New York

Another case.

Belmont Lay | May 13, 2022, 12:10 PM

A Chinese food delivery worker was allegedly punched, robbed and shot at while dropping off an order in Brooklyn, New York on May 7.

The victim, 36, was in the lobby of an apartment building on Lefferts Avenue in Crown Heights at 9:20pm when a pair of men cornered him at gunpoint.

One of the men flashed a gun as he and an accomplice threw the deliveryman against the wall and pistol-whipped him.

Surveillance video recovered by police showed the two men pressing the deliveryman against the wall while going through his pockets, taking his cellphone, US$5 in cash and the Chinese food order before leaving.

The victim reportedly chased after them, and one of the suspects opened fire in his direction.

No one was shot during the incident.

The victim declined medical treatment.

Police are looking for Saturday’s suspects, who were seen wearing hooded sweatshirts and surgical masks.

The alleged robbery and assault occurred days after the murder of another Chinese food delivery worker, Yan Zhiwen, whose fatal shooting in Queens was linked to an alleged duck sauce dispute.

Top photos via New York Police Department

