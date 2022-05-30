Woman in China keeps 2-year-old son in 'cage' under food cart while she sells ice jelly

A dessert seller in Guizhou, China, gained attention for keeping her two-year-old son in a metal cage under a food cart.

Wanxiang Media reported that the woman did this in order to make it convenient for her to work and to prevent the child from running off.

Worried that child might suffer more otherwise

From the front, the bottom of the cart is concealed by a sign that advertises her sale of homemade ice jelly ("bingfen").

The uncovered sides and back of the cart reveal a child confined within a metal "cage" under the food preparation counter.

The base of the "cage" is lined with some fabric as a cushion for the boy.

There appears to be some toys in the cage with him.

In response to queries by a Xi'an media outlet, the woman said the couple doesn't have money to buy milk powder and their three meals are not guaranteed each day.

She elaborated that the boy's father is "the sort who doesn't care and only plays video games all day".

She also acknowledged that her child's life is tough and that he has to suffer with her.

She added that she allows her son to come out and play when there are no customers.

However, she also expressed her concern that the child might suffer even more if he wasn't with her.

Top images via Xi An Zhi Bo and Wanxiang Media on Weibo.