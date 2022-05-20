Back

Cave explorers in China discover 192m deep sinkhole with massive ancient forest inside

Go deep or go home.

Belmont Lay | May 20, 2022, 06:50 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Cave explorers in China found a giant sinkhole with a massive ancient forest hidden inside on May 6.

The discovery was made in the Guangxi region, Xinhua reported.

The sinkhole measures 306m in length and 192m in depth.

To get all the way in, the explorers had to first rappel down more than 100m into the sinkhole.

This was followed by a trek for several hours to reach the bottom.

When they got there, they found a primeval forest with 40m ancient trees in the sinkhole floor, expedition team leader Chen Lixin told Xinhua.

Plants in the sinkhole grew densely together and came up to his shoulders, the explorer said.

Three caves in the sinkhole walls were also discovered, believed to have been formed early on in the sinkhole's evolution.

Undiscovered species of flora and fauna

Researchers told AccuWeather that sinkholes of this kind might be home to undiscovered species of flora and fauna.

"I wouldn't be surprised to know that there are species found in these caves that have never been reported or described by science until now," George Veni, the executive director of the National Cave and Karst Research Institute in New Mexico, told AccuWeather.

He also said the newly explored sinkhole is almost definitely home to small animals, such as insects, that are currently unknown to scientists, according to Washington Post.

China has plenty of sinkholes

Sinkholes are known as “tiankeng” in Chinese, or "heavenly pit".

They are common in South China owing to the landscape, called “karst”.

Karst is formed when rainwater dissolves bedrock, Veni said. They are made of soluble rock types such as limestones.

The Guangxi region was added to the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2007.

Its unique topography includes rock formations and extensive cave systems.

China is home to Xiaozhai Tiankeng, the largest sinkhole in the world at more than 600m in depth.

It is located in Tiankeng Difeng National Park in Chongqing City.

Top photos via Guangxi Daily & CGTN

S'pore Grab driver decks out car with impressive amount of Star Wars merchandise

The Force is strong with this one.

May 20, 2022, 06:47 PM

M'sian policeman under probe for allegedly slut-shaming cosplayer who was reporting stalker

Victim blaming is never the way.

May 20, 2022, 05:29 PM

Famed Japanese restaurant Nobu opening in S'pore on June 1, 2022, set in open-air Japanese garden

Official opening date.

May 20, 2022, 04:40 PM

S'pore & Timor-Leste were friends even before Timor-Leste became independent: Maliki Osman

Both countries share a warm and longstanding relationship.

May 20, 2022, 04:05 PM

Xiang Yun, 60, graduates from nutritionist course after juggling school & work for 1.5 years

Inspiration.

May 20, 2022, 03:51 PM

KPMG S'pore increases starting pay by up to 20%, commits S$25 million for staff pay raises

Drinks on them.

May 20, 2022, 02:49 PM

Locally endangered seabirds photographed lovingly caring for adorable speckled chicks in S'pore

It is estimated that there are about 25 to 100 of these birds in Singapore.

May 20, 2022, 02:30 PM

Motorcyclist saves black cat wandering along Bartley Road underpass, searching for its owner

Cute.

May 20, 2022, 02:04 PM

Seoul Garden S'pore resumes self-service buffets

Say goodbye to your diet.

May 20, 2022, 01:53 PM

Johor official claims M'sia lacks nurses as they are working for higher pay in S'pore

The official said that the number of nurses from Johor taking up employment in Singapore is growing.

May 20, 2022, 01:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.