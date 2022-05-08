Grown ass men hurl queue poles & fight outside night club at Cecil Street

A ruckus happened at Cherry Discotheque's entrance after a group of drunk men were allegedly denied entry into the night club.

The incident happened on Friday night, May 6, 2022, when partygoers were queueing outside.

A Mothership reader shared that the group created a scene after being denied entry and later came back to the counter to beat up the security that night.

Videos of the fight sent to Mothership showed the group of men attacking the security and counter staff members of Cherry Discotheque.

The staff members retreated to the club and tried to close the door after a queue pole was hurled at them.

However, they were pursued by their assailants and one of them tried to force the door open.

Two men were also seen brawling in the foreground while the ruckus ensued behind them. They both fell to the floor and tried to grapple each other. One of them was almost kicked in the head by an assailant.

Another video showed the fight from a different angle.

In the video, there were onlookers who stood by while staff members from the club approached the brawl cautiously. A man can also be seen unsuccessfully hurling a queue pole toward the rowdy bunch in the background.

The group, consisting of around eight to 10 people, left the scene before the police's arrival.

Mothership has reached out to Cherry Discotheque for comment.

