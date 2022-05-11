5 men aged between 29-59 arrested after fight outside nightclub along Cecil Street

Five men were arrested for rioting after a fight broke out outside Cherry Discotheque along Cecil Street, CNA reported.

On May 10, the police said they were alerted to the incident at 133 Cecil Street at about 1:40am on May 7.

Investigations ongoing

According to the police, the men arrested are aged between 20 to 59.

Two men, aged 21 and 30, were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

Investigations are ongoing, the police stated.

Refused reentry due to behaviour towards staff

Cherry Discotheque told CNA that the group of patrons had exited the club at about 1:30am on May 7 to smoke.

As the premises were at maximum capacity, they were asked to queue for readmission.

After waiting in line for around 10 minutes, the group started to raise their voices at the nightclub's staff helping to man the queue and facilitate re-entry, the club said.

The club told CNA that the group insisted they deserved priority as they had booked one of its more premium tables.

After being told that all guests were "treated equally" and would have to wait until sufficient space was available, the group started to abuse the staff verbally.

The group continued to shout aggressively at their staff and demanded to see the managers.

One of the managers decided to refuse entry to the group due to their behaviour towards the staff, the club said.

The club also invited the person whom the reservation was under back into the club to claim the belongings of his group of friends and refunded them for their unconsumed beverages.

Manager's head was kicked

Unhappy with the situation, other members of the group started acting violently, pushing other patrons, knocking over queue poles, and throwing punches at some staff members, the club told CNA.

One of the managers was hit by a queue pole in the head.

They also noted that two other group members came over to kick the manager's head while he was lying on the ground.

Another staff member called the police as the manager was being assaulted, the club told CNA.

The club maintained that the actions taken by their staff were purely out of self-defence and for the protection of themselves and their patrons.

The group had left the scene when the police arrived.

Injured employees were medically assessed

The club told CNA that a few of its employees had to be medically assessed after being injured.

The manager received stitches behind his ear and was advised to go for further checks with a specialist.

According to Cherry Discotheque, the manager visited the accident and emergency department that night and visited a brain and spine specialist earlier this week.

What happened

A ruckus happened at Cherry Discotheque's entrance after a group of drunk men were allegedly denied entry into the nightclub.

The incident happened on the night of May 6 when partygoers were queueing outside.

A Mothership reader shared that the group created a scene after being denied entry and later returned to the counter to beat up the security that night.

Videos of the fight sent to Mothership showed the group of men attacking the security and counter staff members of Cherry Discotheque.

The staff members retreated to the club and tried to close the door after a queue pole was hurled at them.

However, they were pursued by their assailants, and one of them tried to force the door open.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Mothership reader.