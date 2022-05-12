S$6-S$8 surcharge for taxi rides from Changi Airport to start from May 19, 2022

The surcharge for taxi rides starting from Changi Airport will be raised by S$3.

According to a May 12 announcement by the airport on Facebook, the surcharge for a taxi ride will soon be:

S$8 from 5pm to before midnight

S$6 at all other times

Currently, the surcharge is:

S$5 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 5pm to before midnight

S$3 for all other times

The airport added that this is to ensure a "better supply" of taxis for passengers.

Taxi drivers avoiding airport

The Straits Times reported on May 2 that taxi drivers are avoiding the airport due to high fuel costs, the risk of long waiting times for passengers and the ease of making more money in the Central Business District.

In a bid to attract more drivers to the airport, Changi Airport announced in April that drivers who made a minimum of three trips from Terminal 1, Terminal 3 or Jewel Changi Airport, during the window periods of 6am to 10am, 12pm to 1pm and 4pm to 7pm, would be given a reward of S$10.

However, the measures are reportedly inadequate, according to The Straits Times.

Changi Airport has seen an increase in passenger volume amidst a revival in international travel, with the number of passengers passing through the airport in April reaching nearly 40 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels.

Top photo via Changi Airport Facebook