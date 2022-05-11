Back

Each S'porean household can claim S$100 CDC vouchers from May 11

The vouchers will expire on Dec. 31, 2022.

Low Jia Ying | May 11, 2022, 05:18 PM

Every Singaporean household can claim Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers worth S$100 from today (May 11).

The vouchers can be used at more than 16,000 participating heartland merchants and hawkers, The Straits Times reported.

This new tranche of vouchers, as well as the vouchers Singaporean households received in December last year, will expire on Dec. 31, 2022.

To help Singaporeans with rising costs

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong had earlier announced in Parliament on Apr. 4 the government's plans to bring forward Budget 2022 measures to help Singaporeans with rising costs.

One of these measures was to bring forward the disbursement of CDC vouchers to mid-May 2022, Wong said.

Vouchers can be redeemed online

To redeem the vouchers, one household member with a Singpass account can redeem the vouchers on behalf of the household.

The person can visit go.gov.sg/cdcv, select CDC Vouchers Scheme 2022, and login with Singpass to claim the vouchers.

As with the earlier tranche of vouchers, an SMS with the link to the vouchers will be sent to the household member's phone.

The household member can share this link with the other household members to use the vouchers.

To find which hawkers and merchants accept CDC vouchers, residents can visit this website.

Alternatively, one can look for a CDC voucher decal displayed by participating merchants and hawkers.

CDC voucher decal. Image via CDC.

