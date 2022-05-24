Back

Causeway Link's S'pore-Johor Bahru bus services will not accept cash payments from June 1, 2022

Take note.

Fiona Tan | May 24, 2022, 03:43 PM

Causeway Link, which runs cross-border buses between Singapore and Johor Bahru, will no longer be accepting cash payments.

Going cashless from June 1, 2022

Causeway Link, or Handah Indal, announced this on their Facebook page on May 23.

The bus operator wrote that it will not be accepting cash payments from June 1 onwards.

Image from Causeway Link/Facebook.

The transitions towards going completely cashless will start in phases starting from all stations in Singapore going towards Johor Bahru.

The second phase will affect buses departing from stations in Malaysia and arriving at Singapore.

Here are the contactless payment methods that Causeway Link accepts:

  • EZ-Link

  • Nets FlashPay

  • Causeway Link issued ManjaLink card

EZ-link payment and Nets payment can only be used at bus stations.

The cross-border bus fares range from S$2.6 to S$4.8, depending on the station.

Image from Causeway Link/Facebook.

What is ManjaLink

The ManjaLink card belongs to Causeway Link and can be used as a payment method for its bus services and at checkpoints.

The card can be bought at service counter in Singapore or Malaysia. Here are some places that the card can be purchased and/ or topped up at:

  • Self-service Queen Street Bus Terminal between 5:30am to 12:30am

  • Self-service Kiosk @ Kranji Mobile, Kranji MRT between 7am to 10pm)

  • JB CIQ between 5am to 10pm

  • JB Sentral between 5am to 10pm

For the full list, click here. Those with registered accounts can top up your ManjaLink directly through its website or the LUGO mobile application.

Each card costs S$12 or RM30.6, and comes with a value worth 20 travel credits, which is used as payment for bus trips on Causeway Link's cross-border and local buses.

Here are some examples of routes that accept ManjaLink:

Image from ManjaLink website.

You can read Causeway Link's announcement below.

Top image screenshot from video by Mothership and Causeway Link website

