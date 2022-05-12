Back

Religious orders & Catholic schools reminded to report alleged offences against minors to Archbishop immediately

The Archdiocese is also concurrently taking steps to see how more information about the case can be publicly released in light of the existing gag order.

Matthias Ang | May 12, 2022, 02:32 PM

Religious orders and the boards of Catholic Schools have been reminded of their obligation to report alleged offences against minors or vulnerable persons to the Archbishop immediately, once they are aware of the matter, the Archbishop's Communication Office said on May 11.

In addition, all Catholic Schools are required to follow the Ministry of Education's (MOE) protocols and Singapore laws on reporting incidents involving sexual abuse of minors.

The statement was issued following the sentencing of a prominent figure in the Catholic community in Singapore on May 5 to five years' jail for sexual offences that he committed against two teenage boys between 2005 and 2007.

Archdiocese looking to release more information

The statement further highlighted that the Archdiocese of Singapore is working with the offender's religious order to investigate the background of the case which occurred between 2005-2007.

The Archdiocese is also taking steps to see how more information about the case can be publicly released in light of the existing gag order.

What is the case about?

The man was accused of engaging in oral sex with the older victim, then aged between 14 to 16, between Jan. 1, 2005 and Dec. 31, 2006.

He was also accused of making the younger victim, then aged 14 or 15, do the same between April 2007 and December 2007.

The man was also further accused of committing an indecent act with the boys in 2005 and 2007.

Details about the man's identity, including his designation and occupation, cannot be disclosed due to a gag order to protect the victims' identities.

The victims' identities, as well as the school where the offences took place, also cannot be revealed.

Archbishop issues apology

The leader of the Singapore Catholic Church, Archbishop William Goh, subsequently issued an apology on the same day of the sentencing, saying that he was "dismayed, shocked, and ashamed" when he learnt of the case involving the church member.

The following day, on May 6, the Catholic Church released a statement with more information on Goh's knowledge of the offences, and the action taken upon being informed of the case.

The statement said that the Archbishop was only informed of the case in Oct. 2020, whereupon he instructed that the matter be reported to the police, as well as the Vatican.

"The Roman Catholic Archbishop was only informed of the case in October 2020, during which time he gave instructions that the matter be reported to the police as it was a criminal offence and that a report be made directly to the Dicastery for Consecrated Life in Rome and to inform and update the Archbishop of the Diocese where the offence was committed in accordance with Vatican protocols.”

The spokesman added that "religious orders within the Roman Catholic Church are separately constituted and are governed by their own judicial proceedings and administration of law."

Advisory issued to religious order leader who did not make police report over offence

Meanwhile, a written advisory was issued by the police to a 64-year-old man, to remind him of his legal obligations to report sexual crime cases to the police, under Section 424 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

This was in response to queries by The Straits Times on whether legal action would be taken against the sector leader of the religious order, who was aware of the offender's acts in 2009 after one of the victims came forward.

At the time, the victim had declined to report the matter to the police.

Section 424 of the CPC requires anyone who is aware of certain crimes to "immediately give information" at the nearest police station, or to a police officer, except if the person has "reasonable excuse".

Top photo via Archbishop William Goh on Facebook

