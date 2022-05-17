Woman in S'pore asked if she wants to hook up after requesting carpooling ride in Telegram group

A woman in Singapore took to TikTok to show exactly the kind of messages she got after she tried to book a carpooling ride on a popular Telegram group for matching passengers with drivers.

The woman, who goes by the @nicolett.ee moniker on the platform, showed messages between her and the driver, who suggested they "hook up secretly" for a ride.

Her video was put up on May 14.

@nicolett.ee laughing is my coping mechanism… hope he doesn’t see this LOL ♬ angeleyes - alexandra ae

Chat went from exchanging pleasantries to lewd

The chat appeared to start off innocuously enough, with the exchange of pleasantries.

The driver said at one point he was going the same way as the woman, indicating his interest in giving her a ride.

In another response, he asked if the woman was from Nanyang Technological University, and she responded that she is.

This led to her asking who he was as the driver's username only appears as a "J" on the Telegram platform.

And in response to the question if she would like to secretly hook up, the woman replied, "sorry I'll pass HAHA".

The driver subsequently texted the woman: "Is it a compliment if i get hard off your pics 😳"

The woman stopped responding by this time.

Criticised for responding

The woman's video has been watched more than 140,000 times and received 178 comments.

In the comments section, she responded to criticism that she should not be booking a ride on a Telegram group when there are other legitimate ride-hailing platforms to turn to, and that her responses to the driver might only serve to lead him on.

In her responses, the woman said she only turns to booking for a carpooling ride on Telegram when she is already using multiple platforms, and there are times she opts not to use ride-hailing apps as they impose high surge pricing that makes rides unaffordable.

She also questioned if it is even reasonable for a man to message a woman he does not know in a lewd manner.

Driver allegedly reached out again

In a subsequent video, the woman shared that the driver then tried to contact her to offer a carpooling ride under another username.

Beyond that, she has no idea who the man is.

Carpooling in Singapore

Drivers and those looking for a ride in Singapore are making use of Telegram groups to organise such trips for a fee.

SG Hitch is one of the more popular groups in Singapore that has over 100,000 members.

Those looking for a ride can indicate their destination and time of travel and drivers can reach out to make arrangements.

Carpooling was made illegal during the pandemic Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) period.

All media via @nicolett.ee TikTok