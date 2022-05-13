Back

Meiji launches caramel Hello Panda & yoghurt Yan Yan in S'pore

New flavours.

Mandy How | May 13, 2022, 12:20 PM

Popular snacks Hello Panda and Yan Yan are getting new flavours, with both already available at retailers around Singapore.

Hello Panda Caramel

Photo via Meiji Seika Singapore

Sold in bright orange packaging, the Hello Panda Caramel comes in 50g packs.

Not much is described in terms of taste, but Meiji says that it will satisfy those with a sweet tooth, so expect it to be on the sweeter side.

Besides staple flavours like chocolate, strawberry, and milk, the company has also experimented with coconut and matcha fillings and chocolate biscuit shells.

Yan Yan Yoghurt

Photo via Meiji Seika Singapore

Another new product to hit the shelves is Yan Yan Yoghurt, which Meiji says is their answer to demands for healthier, convenient snacks.

Other flavours for the range include tiramisu, matcha, and hazelnut-cocoa.

Top image via Meiji Seika Singapore

