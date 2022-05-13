Camp in the middle of M’sia’s Sunway Lagoon theme park or stay in a floating villa on a lake this June holidays

Now that travel is back in the books, you might consider visiting one of Singaporeans’ favourite getaway destinations in neighbouring Malaysia — Sunway Lagoon.

And if you and your family and friends have had enough of staying in hotels in Singapore, Sunway’s latest offerings this holiday season are just for you.

For the uninitiated, Sunway Lagoon is well-known for its expansive water park facilities, the star of which being the Vuvuzela, the World's Largest Vortex Ride.

The amusement park is located in Sunway City, a short 15-minute drive from Kuala Lumpur or 4.5-hour drive from Singapore.

Camp Out in the middle of Sunway Lagoon

Guests are invited to try out Sunway Lagoon’s one-of-a-kind camping experience, Camp Out, right in the heart of the theme park.

The Camp Out campsite has private pools and is surrounded by over 90 attractions.

Here’s how the camping facilities look like:

And in case this doesn’t feel camp-y enough, a fuss-free chef-prepared BBQ dinner will also be provided as part of the experience.

Price

The Camp Out experience costs RM498 (S$156) for a tent with a single bed and RM598 (S$188) for a tent with twin beds.

The package is inclusive of the admission ticket to Sunway Lagoon as well as two meals: a BBQ dinner and breakfast the next morning.

Campers can also enjoy an additional 10 per cent discount for pay-per-ride activities, locker rentals and tube rentals.

The experience can be booked on their website.

Glamping in style

Did you know that Sunway Lagoon also has a sister theme park in Ipoh?

Sunway Lost World Of Tambun is an adventure destination and theme park wrapped into one.

You can expect to find a water park, numerous natural mineral hot springs, amusement rides, a petting zoo and adventure activities like kayaking and height-element obstacle courses there.

The park is the perfect getaway from city life, as it also happens to be surrounded by nature and situated at the foot of 400-million-year-old limestone hills.

Instead of checking in at a hotel, guests can holiday in nature by spending the night in a luxury canvas tent.

Sunway Lost World Of Tambun’s glamping experience is right next to a tranquil lake in the middle of the park.

The glamping space is more comfortable and spacious than your typical camping set up. There are also canopies to shield you from any sun or rain for peace of mind.

Without lifting a finger, the space is prepared and fitted with everything you need, like bed linens, towels, power sockets, a fan and most importantly – air-conditioning.

Staying the night in the park also means more opportunities for you to explore their offerings after dark.

Price

The glamping package comes with complimentary buffet breakfast coupons as well as entrance passes to Lost World Of Tambun, Lost World Hot Springs and Night Park.

Glamping for four, consisting of two adults and two kids, is priced at RM1545 (S$485).

For just two adults, it is priced at RM1155 (S$363). A third person can be added to the room, which costs RM243.30 (S$76) for an additional child and RM254.40 (S$80) for an additional adult.

More information about the experience can be found on their website.

Floating villa

If you can’t bear to let go of your creature comforts by staying in a tent, the Malayana Floating Villa in Sunway Lost World Of Tambun might be what you’re looking for.

Sleep like a rock in the middle of the lake and wake up on a comfy hotel bed, greeted by the park’s stunning scenery.

For your ultimate comfort, the villa is equipped with air-conditioning, a flat screen TV, an attached bathroom, power sockets, a cabinet with mirror and free WiFi.

Everything you need is taken care of in terms of hotel amenities, including towels, toiletries and an in-room safe.

Just imagine watching all your worries float away while relaxing on this villa rooftop.

Price

The stay is inclusive of a buffet breakfast, tickets for the theme park entrance for two days and a night park entrance.

For two adults and two kids, the villa’s accommodation with one king bed and two single beds is priced at RM1863 (S$586).

Add-on a third person to the family room for RM​​243.30 (S$76) for a child or RM254.40 (S$80) for an adult.

The floating villa with one king-sized bed for two adults is RM1473 (S$463). You can also add-on a third person for RM​​169.60 (S$53) for a child or RM190.80 (S$60) for an adult.

The add-ons come with breakfast, towels, toiletries and theme park entrance for two days.

You can book the glamping and floating villa experience on the Sunway Lost World Of Tambun’s website.

All images by Sunway Lagoon.

This sponsored article by Sunway Lagoon reminded this writer about the good times she spent there as a kid.