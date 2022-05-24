Train fault causes 3-hour disruption on Bukit Panjang LRT line

A train fault occurred between Keat Hong and South View LRT stations this morning (May 24), causing LRT train services in the Bukit Panjang to be delayed for almost three hours.

According to SMRT, there were 48 commuters in the stalled train.

The commuters on board the train were instructed to disembark and walk along the track to Keat Hong LRT station, guided by SMRT and SCDF staff.

The track fault occurred at 9:05am this morning.

SMRT notified the public about the train fault via a tweet at 9:21am, and that the train service from Bukit Panjang to Choa Chu Kang stations will be delayed.

[BPLRT]: Due to a train fault at #KeatHong, train service from #BukitPanjang to #ChoaChuKang will be delayed. For alternative travel options, please refer to https://t.co/SFAdrdqt7j. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) May 24, 2022

Normal train service resumed at 12:05pm, according to SMRT.

One passenger who was stuck in the train uploaded videos on TikTok documenting her experience.

She claimed that she was stuck in the train "without ventilation".

SMRT said in their statement that lights and air-conditioning were maintained in the stalled train.

SMRT said staff were deployed within five minutes to facilitate service recovery.

According to Shin Min Daily News, one commuter reported seeing thick white smoke coming from the train, and that there was a peculiar smell, which frightened some commuters.

The commuter said some passengers screamed and someone informed the authorities of the incident, prompting the train to stop.

She also felt that air-conditioning in the train was switched off. The lack of ventilation also caused some children to cry as they felt uncomfortable in the train.

She said that some 50 people were stuck in the train for about 30 minutes, and that commuters were largely calm while waiting for help.

"As the faulty train could not be pushed out immediately, our staff was deployed at about 9:40am to assist the commuters in the train and guide them safely to Keat Hong station. Priority was given to the elderly and children," said SMRT in its statement.

The TikTok user also documented the evacuation.

SMRT said the traction power was turned off and SCDF staff were activated as a "precautionary measure" to guide commuters off the train.

SMRT said that at about 9:50am, all 48 commuters arrived safely at Keat Hong station, and there were no reports of any commuters needing medical attention.

SMRT apologises to affected commuters

In their statement on May 24 afternoon, SMRT said that in-train and station announcements were made to inform commuters that the shuttle train service was operated between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang LRT stations, and free regular bus services between the stations were made available.

A loop train service was also operated between Bukit Panjang and Senja stations.

SMRT said there was an additional 10 minutes of travel time between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang.

The faulty train was withdrawn to the depot for further checks at around 12pm.

"We apologise to commuters who were affected this morning," SMRT added.

Top photos via @veroolicious/TikTok and MRT Singapore Service Information/FB