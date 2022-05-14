Boy, 14, ran barefoot around HDB block to alert neighbours of fire at Bedok North flat

A fire broke out in the living room of a Bedok North flat on early Friday morning, May 13.

A total of four people were found unconscious in the Block 409 Bedok North Avenue 2 unit when Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel arrived at the fourth floor flat at about 6:40am.

It was later reported that three of them, including a toddler, died in the fire.

Alerting the neighbours

In a Facebook post, Member of Parliament (MP) Tan Kiat How shared that he had visited the location and spoken to residents, who told him stories of how neighbours and volunteers "bravely jumped in to help".

Tan represents the Kampong Chai Chee ward of East Coast GRC.

One story he highlighted was of a 14-year-old boy who ran "the length and breadth" of the block without his shoes to alert neighbours to the fire.

Tan added that the boy, named Ping Pang, is currently a student at Temasek Junior College IP.

There was also another young man who assisted by carrying his neighbour’s mother, who was in a wheelchair, to safety.

"This is truly our Kampong spirit," Tan added.

According to Tan, by mid-day, almost all residents have returned to their flats after the SCDF inspected the block and gave the clearance.

A total of 60 persons were evacuated from neighbouring units as a precautionary measure, SCDF previously said.

"Some of them [the residents] are still shaken but are coping well," Tan reported.

Top image via SCDF/FB.