2 men, aged 66 & 59, jailed for assaulting men they mistook as queue cutters at Boon Keng taxi stand

Two men have been handed jail terms for assaulting two other men at a Boon Keng MRT Station taxi stand on Nov. 20, 2020 at approximately 11:10pm.

Xie Fubao, 66, pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt and was sentenced to four weeks' jail.

Chen Taiqing, 59, faced four additional charges as he was found to have gambled at an illegal gathering during the pandemic. He pleaded guilty to three of the charges and was slapped with a seven-week jail term and a S$4,000 fine.

The offence of voluntary causing hurt under Section 323 of the Penal Code carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, or with fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

What happened

According to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), a 52-year-old Sri Lankan man and 56-year-old Caucasian man were waiting for a private hire car just before the incident.

When the car arrived, the two men were about to board the car when Chen thought they were cutting the queue to board taxis.

An argument ensued and Chen punched the Sri Lankan man's face, causing the victim to fall to the ground. Chen did the same to the Caucasian man, and the latter attempted to retaliate but missed. The second victim eventually ended up on the floor.

Chen and Xie proceeded to rain kicks and blows on the Caucasian man.

One victim sent to hospital

A passerby reported the incident to the police, who arrived shortly after.

The Sri Lankan man was found with a bloodied head, and was conveyed to the hospital for treatment. He was given five days of medical leave and was billed S$479.

The other man's face was covered in blood, but was found to only be suffering from a nosebleed.

