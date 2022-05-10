Back

Bishan Circle Line MRT platform was filled with morning rush hour commuters

Yikes.

Fiona Tan | May 10, 2022, 01:43 PM

The Bishan circle line MRT platform was packed with commuters on the morning of May 10.

Photos circulating online

According to the photos and videos circulating on social media platforms, the congestion took place before 8:30am.

The Bishan circle line station was filled with morning commuters.

Image from Autumn Everlasting/Facebook.

Heavy human traffic was seen at the train platform, and at the entry area to the station itself, which lies above the train platform.

The walkway connecting the Bishan north-south line station to the Bishan circle line station and the escalators going down to the Bishan circle line train platform was similarly bottlenecked by the sheer number of morning commuters.

Image from Adam Worlork/Facebook.

Image from Buss Tan/Facebook.

Image from Buss Tan/Facebook.

Some individuals affected by the heavy human traffic this morning took to social media to share the extent of the congestion.

One commuter said it took her 30 minutes just to board the train at Bishan station.

@joyjoylimxGG-SHIMIDA. No one knows what’s happening, only know it’s a very bad day to go work.♬ how would they know bad girls club - Chris Gleason

A similar situation was sighted at Serangoon MRT, where a commuter said it took close to 15 minutes to board the train at Serangoon's circle line station.

She was commuting from Serangoon circle line to Bishan circle line, before changing to Bishan's north-south line.

It is unclear if the incident at Serangoon is related to the heavy human traffic at Bishan circle line MRT.

@alvintsk8 Serangoon MRT. Where did everyone come from? All back to office?#singapore #mrt #serangoon #NEL #CCL ♬ original sound - Alvin Tan

SMRT looking into incident

It is currently unclear what resulted in the congestion today.

In response to Mothership's queries, an SMRT spokesperson said they are currently looking into the incident.

