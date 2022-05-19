S’pore to roll out biometric verification for travellers departing from Changi Airport in 2022

Travellers departing from Changi Airport in Singapore might soon be able to go passport-less and clear immigration thanks to biometric verification.

This was announced by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean at the Changi Aviation Summit Fireside Chat on Tuesday (May 17).

The Straits Times reported that the initiative will be progressively rolled out later this year.

Contactless clearance

In his speech, Teo said that the aviation sector should "take the opportunity to improve its service levels and transform customer experience".

"We are working on an initiative where departing passengers at Changi need only present their biometrics for verification at the various departure touchpoints, without having to present any physical identity or travel documents," he added.

Teo explained that this would enhance the user experience and contribute to the new precautions needed for "safe and healthy flying post-pandemic".

Teo also stressed the importance of strengthening cybersecurity and protecting customer data.

"Any system is only as secure as the weakest link," he said.

"In the context of aviation, the systems of different stakeholders, such as airlines and airports, are often inter-linked. Therefore, cybersecurity in passenger reservation systems, air traffic control, and health and security assurance must be a collective responsibility. We need to make sure that the systems each of them operates and relies on complies with high standards overall."

Scanning iris and facial features

Since July 2020, the automated and manual immigration lanes and counters at the passenger halls of Singapore's land, sea and air checkpoints have been equipped with iris and facial scanners.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) subsequently announced in October 2020 that iris patterns and facial features would replace fingerprints as the primary biometric identifiers for immigration clearance in Singapore.

According to ICA, Singapore citizens, Singapore permanent residents, Long Term Pass holders, and international travellers on ICA's Frequent Traveller Programme are eligible to use the automated clearance lanes when travelling.

Travellers who have already enrolled their iris and facial biometrics will be prompted to use them for clearance.

If they have yet to enrol their iris and facial biometrics, they will have to clear immigration using their fingerprint instead.

For first-time foreign visitors arriving in Singapore, they will need to enrol and clear immigration with their iris, facial and fingerprints biometrics at the manual counters.

During their departure, they can then use their iris and facial biometrics at the automated clearance lanes.

On their subsequent trips to Singapore, they will be able to get clearance with iris and facial biometrics at the manual counters if they use the same passport.

