Bentley driver pushing security guard with car: Father, 61, & son, 28, to be charged

The son will be charged with altering the car's license plate number and permitting another individual to use a vehicle without insurance coverage.

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 10, 2022, 10:38 PM

The Bentley driver who tried to force his way into Red Swastika School in Bedok will be charged.

The man, 61, and his son, 28, will be charged in court on Wednesday (May 11).

According to The Straits Times, the police and the Land Transport Authority said in a joint news release that the two men will be charged for their suspected involvement in the Jan. 11 incident.

According to CNA, the 61-year-old driver will be charged with a rash act causing hurt and for driving a vehicle without insurance coverage, while the son, who is the owner of the car, will be charged with altering the car's license plate number and permitting another individual to use a vehicle without insurance coverage.

