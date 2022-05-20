Up to 80% off over 60 beauty & fragrance brands like Jo Malone & La Mer at S'pore online sale from May 27 - June 3

BeautyFresh is having an online warehouse sale from May 27 to June 3.

The warehouse sale will include skincare, cosmetics and fragrance products from over 60 brands.

80 per cent off

These items will be sold at discounts of up to 80 per cent.

Brands include Diptyque, Dior, Estee Lauder, Jo Malone, Kiehl's, La Mer, Origins, Shiseido and more.

Here's a look at some of the items that will go on sale:

Online from May 27, 12am

The online sale will be happening on their website from May 27, 12am till June 3, 11:59pm.

While BeautyFresh sales are typically done in a physical warehouse, this year's event will take place online.

It is not clear if the company will be releasing the stocks on a daily basis, as we imagine there'd be quite a number of visitors flocking to the site.

Shoppers can also register here to get updates on future warehouse sales.

Top image from BeautyFresh.