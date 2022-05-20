Back

Up to 80% off over 60 beauty & fragrance brands like Jo Malone & La Mer at S'pore online sale from May 27 - June 3

Time to stock up.

Fasiha Nazren | May 20, 2022, 07:53 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

BeautyFresh is having an online warehouse sale from May 27 to June 3.

The warehouse sale will include skincare, cosmetics and fragrance products from over 60 brands.

80 per cent off

These items will be sold at discounts of up to 80 per cent.

Brands include Diptyque, Dior, Estee Lauder, Jo Malone, Kiehl's, La Mer, Origins, Shiseido and more.

Here's a look at some of the items that will go on sale:

Photo from BeautyFresh.

Photo from BeautyFresh.

Photo from BeautyFresh.

Photo from BeautyFresh.

Photo from BeautyFresh.

Photo from BeautyFresh.

Photo from BeautyFresh.

Photo from BeautyFresh.

Online from May 27, 12am

The online sale will be happening on their website from May 27, 12am till June 3, 11:59pm.

While BeautyFresh sales are typically done in a physical warehouse, this year's event will take place online.

It is not clear if the company will be releasing the stocks on a daily basis, as we imagine there'd be quite a number of visitors flocking to the site.

Shoppers can also register here to get updates on future warehouse sales.

Top image from BeautyFresh.

74-year-old S'porean nursing home resident of 20 years looking to reunite with family

She is unable to care for herself as she suffers from multiple medical conditions.

May 20, 2022, 07:13 PM

Woman, 23, plunges to her death in France as parachute fails to open while skydiving

"The impact with the ground was very violent," said an eyewitness.

May 20, 2022, 07:04 PM

ERP rates to go up from May 30 at 8 locations in response to fall in traffic speeds

ERP is healing.

May 20, 2022, 06:59 PM

Cave explorers in China discover 192m deep sinkhole with massive ancient forest inside

Go deep or go home.

May 20, 2022, 06:50 PM

S'pore Grab driver decks out car with impressive amount of Star Wars merchandise

The Force is strong with this one.

May 20, 2022, 06:47 PM

M'sian policeman under probe for allegedly slut-shaming cosplayer who was reporting stalker

Victim blaming is never the way.

May 20, 2022, 05:29 PM

Famed Japanese restaurant Nobu opening in S'pore on June 1, 2022, set in open-air Japanese garden

Official opening date.

May 20, 2022, 04:40 PM

S'pore & Timor-Leste were friends even before Timor-Leste became independent: Maliki Osman

Both countries share a warm and longstanding relationship.

May 20, 2022, 04:05 PM

Xiang Yun, 60, graduates from nutritionist course after juggling school & work for 1.5 years

Inspiration.

May 20, 2022, 03:51 PM

KPMG S'pore increases starting pay by up to 20%, commits S$25 million for staff pay raises

Drinks on them.

May 20, 2022, 02:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.