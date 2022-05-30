Back

Lone bat hitches ride with commuters on Downtown Line MRT train

Something in the train, mmm-mmm~

Irwan Shah | May 30, 2022, 03:31 PM

It's common to see commuters scrolling on their phones or falling asleep on the train during the morning commute.

A lone bat casually flying in an MRT train cabin on the Downtown Line, however, is quite the sight to see.

TikTok user benth3cheese was sitting in that very cabin when he witnessed a bat flying about.

On May 27, he documented his experience with the nocturnal creature on TikTok.

@benth3cheese Good morning Mr Bat. 🤩 #fyp #downtownline #singapore #mrt #goodmorning #bat ♬ Batman - Super Heros Invasion

Commuters react

The woman by the door was scared of the bat. Gif from benth3cheese TikTok page.

The bat can be seen flying aimlessly and confined mostly near the emergency door area.

Most commuters could be seen trying their best to avoid the bat.

A commuter, for instance, was seen holding her hand to her mouth while edging closer to the passenger beside her.

Another man could be seen using his bag as a shield.

A man flailed his leg to ward off the bat. GIF from benth3cheese TikTok page.

Meanwhile, others on the train took the opportunity to watch the situation unfold. Some of them whipped out their phones to take videos of the flying bat.

Screenshot from benth3cheese TikTok page.

Others looked on in bewilderment while a man in a turquoise shirt appeared to be unfazed.

Perhaps the real highlight is the young man who sat by the train door.

Sparing no thought, he smoothly slid down his seat to avoid the bat — though he ended up striking a pose for his kicks.

GIF from benth3cheese TikTok page.

Netizens react

According to the video, the train was approaching Sixth Avenue.

However, it is unclear where the bat came from. At least one netizen made an educated guess, though.

Screenshot from benth3cheese TikTok page.

And of course, what's a bat sighting without vampire and Batman jokes?

Screenshot from benth3cheese TikTok page.

Screenshot from benth3cheese TikTok page.

Screenshot from benth3cheese TikTok page.

Mothership has reached out to SBS Transit for comment.

