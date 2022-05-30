Lone bat hitches ride with commuters on Downtown Line MRT train

It's common to see commuters scrolling on their phones or falling asleep on the train during the morning commute.

A lone bat casually flying in an MRT train cabin on the Downtown Line, however, is quite the sight to see.

TikTok user benth3cheese was sitting in that very cabin when he witnessed a bat flying about.

On May 27, he documented his experience with the nocturnal creature on TikTok.

Commuters react

The bat can be seen flying aimlessly and confined mostly near the emergency door area.

Most commuters could be seen trying their best to avoid the bat.

A commuter, for instance, was seen holding her hand to her mouth while edging closer to the passenger beside her.

Another man could be seen using his bag as a shield.

Meanwhile, others on the train took the opportunity to watch the situation unfold. Some of them whipped out their phones to take videos of the flying bat.

Others looked on in bewilderment while a man in a turquoise shirt appeared to be unfazed.

Perhaps the real highlight is the young man who sat by the train door.

Sparing no thought, he smoothly slid down his seat to avoid the bat — though he ended up striking a pose for his kicks.

Netizens react

According to the video, the train was approaching Sixth Avenue.

However, it is unclear where the bat came from. At least one netizen made an educated guess, though.

And of course, what's a bat sighting without vampire and Batman jokes?

Mothership has reached out to SBS Transit for comment.

Top photo from benth3cheese TikTok page.