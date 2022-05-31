Back

Bangladeshi worker, 37, dies after falling 20m from West Coast condominium

This marks the third work-related death in almost a week.

Irwan Shah | May 31, 2022, 02:18 PM

A 37-year-old Bangladeshi worker died after falling 20m from a condominium at 16 West Coast Crescent on May 24, 2022, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said.

The worker died from his injuries after he was conveyed to the National University Hospital, CNA reported.

A height of 20m is about seven storeys high.

MOM instructed the employer and occupier, RJ Contract, to stop work activities within the premises while they are investigating the incident.

General safety measures, such as potential places where a worker might fall from height, need to be "identified, guarded or covered" the ministry added.

Proper safety equipment must also be used for the prevention of falls.

Increase in workplace deaths

There has been 25 workplace deaths in 2022 so far, higher than the first half of 2021 and 2019 at 23 and 17 recorded deaths respectively, reported CNA.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong recently addressed the issue of workplace fatality in a Facebook post and mentioned that the current number is "far too many, and not acceptable".

He elaborated that a two-week "safety time-out" has been called on May 9, 2022, with the MOM, Workplace Safety and Health Council, and NTUC Singapore to mitigate the situation.

The main focus was on workplace safety, reinforcing safety processes and promptly attending to safety issues highlighted by workers.

Recently, a 49-year-old worker died on Friday, May 27, 2022, after being trapped under a large metal cylindrical pipe at Defu industrial estate.

