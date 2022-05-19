Back

Balenciaga criticised for selling filthy garbage sneakers for S$2,590

Has high fashion gone too far?

Syahindah Ishak | May 19, 2022, 06:56 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga has unveiled its "Paris Sneaker" collection, featuring "full destroyed" limited editions of the high-top sneakers that cost S$2,590 each.

These sneakers are designed with distressed canvas and rough edges, affecting a pre-worn look.

Screenshot from Balenciaga's website.

Screenshot from Balenciaga's website.

"Extra destroyed"

Balenciaga also released a dedicated campaign that showed versions of the shoes looking extremely worn, marked up, and dirtied.

Screenshot from Balenciaga's website.

Screenshot from Balenciaga's website.

Balenciaga said that 100 pairs of these "extra destroyed" sneakers will be available on its website in either black or white.

"Meant to be worn for a lifetime"

Balenciaga explained that the life portraits of these "extra destroyed" limited edition shoes, which were photographed by Leopold Duchemin, suggest that "Paris Sneakers are meant to be worn for a lifetime".

The sneakers, however, have received a lot of backlash from consumers worldwide, mainly due to its completely worn out design and high cost.

Some people also wondered if Balenciaga was simply trolling everyone.

Strong criticism from Chinese consumers

Most recently, at least 2 million consumers in China took to Weibo to voice their criticisms, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Some said, according to SCMP, that the sneakers were "too ugly" to effectively convey the campaign's main message.

Some also found that the extremely roughed up design of the shoes shows how the wealthy can be insensitive and tone-deaf.

One Weibo user said, as reported by SCMP: "I can find a pair of these shoes in the bin for free."

Not the first time

This is not the first time Balenciaga has sparked anger amongst Chinese consumers.

In 2018, Chinese consumers wanted to boycott the luxury brand after a Chinese tourist was seen being roughly manhandled by security guards at a Balenciaga outlet in a Printemps department store in Paris.

In 2020, Balenciaga received flak from Chinese consumers after it launched a series of bags for Chinese Valentine's Day.

The promotional images of the bags on the official Balenciaga online store on TMall were deemed unattractive, with many online commenters on Weibo saying that they are "gaudy" and "insulting".

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via Balenciaga website.

SIA air steward surprises passenger with hand-drawn card at the end of 13-hour flight

Sweet gesture.

May 20, 2022, 11:55 AM

KFC S'pore has new Zinger with hash potato 'cup' to hold curry sauce, available from May 20, 2022

And a Hot & Spicy Zinger fillet, of course.

May 20, 2022, 11:49 AM

Uni lecturer shares 3 ways studying tech at the tertiary level prepares students for the working world

How beneficial is it to study tech at university? We ask Associate Professor Roberto Dillon.

May 20, 2022, 11:26 AM

Monkeypox outbreaks detected in Europe & North America

The recent outbreak has raised concerns among health authorities in several countries.

May 20, 2022, 11:13 AM

'Too late' for North Korea to halt current Omicron wave with vaccines: South Korean experts

However, vaccines would be critical in helping North Korea fight the second and third waves of the Omicron outbreak.

May 20, 2022, 11:05 AM

Diners order all food at Bedok North pizza Western stall after owner said he's in debt, later clarifies it's another business

The tight knit community stepped up.

May 20, 2022, 03:24 AM

S'pore teen admits to making & detonating improvised bombs at East Coast Park as he likes 'hands-on stuff'

A police report was made after he shared footage of his homemade bombs on Instagram.

May 20, 2022, 02:22 AM

Luna founder Do Kwon & company faces S$108.5 million bill for allegedly evading taxes in Korea

Tax authorities in South Korea alleged that Kwon used his Singapore-registered entities to avoid paying taxes.

May 19, 2022, 11:57 PM

Former US President George W Bush calls Iraq’s invasion ‘brutal’ & ‘unjustified’ when he meant to say Ukraine

Bush was slammed by Americans on both ends of the U.S. political spectrum for his slip-up.

May 19, 2022, 09:51 PM

Managing agent for Sengkang Town Council cites labour issues for not putting in new tender bid

The contract of the current managing agent will expire at the end of January 2023.

May 19, 2022, 07:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.