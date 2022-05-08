Back

Army Open House returns in end-May with obstacle course, firing range & 'battle rides' in combat vehicles

Exciting.

Ashley Tan | May 08, 2022, 01:54 PM

The Army Open House has returned after a five-year hiatus, as this year marks 55 years of National Service in Singapore.

This year's open house will include both a physical and virtual exhibition, as well as a segment in the heartlands.

[email protected] Pit Building

From May 28 to May 30, the Army Open House 2022 (AOH22) will be located at the F1 Pit Building.

AOH22 comprises 13 zones which will feature story-telling exhibits and augmented-reality features, an immersive 4D multisensory show, and a night walk with Night Vision Goggles.

Photo from The Singapore Army / FB

There is a Drone Arena where visitors can book slots to fly their own drones in an indoor enclosure, a firing range where visitors can experience firing SAR 21 rifles, and a family-friendly Soldier Strong Obstacle Course.

Photo from MINDEF / FB

Another attractive activity is the Battle Rides, where visitors can experience what it is like to be on board the SAF's military platforms, such as the Chinook, Terrex Infantry Carrier Vehicle, and the Bionix Armoured Fighting Vehicle.

Meanwhile, kids can have fun at the Kids Zone, which includes a mini obstacle course, jungle maze, balloon sculpting and face painting activity with camo-cream.

There will also be music performances and an Army Showcase with the presence of the Red Lions.

Photo from MINDEF / FB

[email protected]

Visitors who wish to visit AOH22 after May can do so at the heartlands in June.

Several activities and exhibits will move to Punggol from June 3 to June 5, and Bishan from June 10 to June 12.

Interactive exhibits from various Army Formations will be brought over from the F1 Pit Building.

Members of the public can book tickets for entry into the Main Exhibition at the F1 Pit Building and [email protected] from May 16 onwards via the AOH22 website here.

Ticket-booking will be on a first-come-first-serve basis.

AOH22 Virtual Exhibition

The Virtual Exhibition will be hosted on the AOH22 website from May 16 to June 12.

There will be an online replica of the physical exhibition, and visitors can also stand a chance to win souvenirs from five online games created within the 11 zones hosted on the AOH22 website.

The space will also allow visitors to watch livestreams and highlights from the physical sites of AOH22.

More information about AOH22 and its activities can be found on the MINDEF website here.

Top photo of past AOH from Ng Eng Hen / FB and Kelvin Seet / YouTube

