Late actor Aloysius Pang's last work, horror movie 'The Antique Shop', screening in Thai cinemas June 2022

"The Antique Shop", a horror movie starring late actor Aloysius Pang, will hit Thai cinemas on June 2, 2022.

The film is backed by NoonTalk Media, the talent agency that was managing Pang.

NoonTalk is founded by host and former radio DJ Dasmond Koh.

In an Instagram post on May 3, Koh addressed Pang directly, informing the late actor that the movie has been completed after delays due to the pandemic.

The story, which has since been turned into a trilogy, also had fellow NoonTalk artistes Xu Bin and Damien Teo added to the cast.

Koh added that he had mixed feelings after seeing Pang's scenes during his trips to Thailand for the post-production process.

The host previously told Lianhe Zaobao that Pang had already shot part of the movie in Thailand, and intended to continue shooting there after finishing military training in New Zealand and shooting a drama in Singapore.

However, Pang passed away on Jan. 24, 2019, after suffering crush injuries during his reservist.

The movie's release date in Singapore is not yet set, and Koh promises to update Pang when a date has been fixed.

You can watch the trailer for "The Antique Shop" here:

Top image via NoonTalk Media, Aloysius Pang's Instagram page