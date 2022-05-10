Influencer deported from Bali after nude photoshoot under sacred tree

A Russian influencer, Alina Fazleeva, staged a nude photoshoot under a 700-year-old tree in Bali.

She then posted the pictures on her Instagram on May 1.

This caused significant outrage in the local community.

According to The Jakarta Post, Alina and her husband, Andrey Fazleev, were deported from Bali.

The Post cited Bali immigration chief, who said the two "carried out activities that endanger public order and do not respect the local norms".

The couple will be banned from Indonesia for at least six months.

They also have to participate in a cleansing ceremony in the area itself.

Apology post

According to Business Insider, the influencer posted an apology on her Instagram account in two separate posts.

Her account appears to have been set to private since then.

In the posts, she talked about how she regretted her actions, and how embarrassed she is. She also said she did not mean to offend Balinese and Indonesians, and urged others not to repeat her mistake.

Image from Facebook and TribunWow

