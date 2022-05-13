Back

AGC appealing ex-Grab driver's acquittal after court finds drunk passenger had capacity for consent to sexual acts

The prosecution's case was that the woman did not consent, and was so intoxicated that she could not have consented.

Nigel Chua | May 13, 2022, 11:10 AM

Events

FSM ETFestival 2022: Expand Your Horizon & Engage The Future with ETFs

14 May 2022

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A former Grab driver, 47, was acquitted of attempted rape and other charges on April 27 after a trial in the High Court.

Tan Yew Sin had picked up an intoxicated 19-year-old passenger in the early hours of May 19, 2018, and had admitted to his involvement in various sexual acts in the car's backseat, though his case was that she consented to them.

On the other hand, the prosecution's case was that the woman did not consent, and was so intoxicated that she could not have consented.

High Court judge Pang Khang Chau acquitted Tan, finding that the woman had the capacity for consent and demonstrated this in her behaviour throughout the night even though she was intoxicated.

Tan could also reasonably have been mistaken that the woman was able to consent, the judge also found.

AGC files appeal

In a statement to Yahoo News on May 11, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) said it has filed an appeal against the decision.

The issue of consent had been a major point of contention at trial.

Section 90 of the Penal Code recognises that there are situations where a person is so intoxicated that they cannot give consent.

Both the defence and the prosecution agreed that the woman was intoxicated, but the issue was to what degree.

Tan's defence lawyer pointed to the fact that the woman "participated" in the sexual acts, thereby giving her implied consent.

The prosecution pointed to the lack of express consent captured by the in-car camera footage and Tan's acceptance in his police statement that the woman had not expressed her consent.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

1 person dies after fire breaks out in Bedok North flat

Three others, including a toddler, were taken to hospital.

May 13, 2022, 10:45 AM

S'poreans queue at ICA building for hours to expedite passport collection process

Those who need to travel urgently are required to produce supporting documents in-person for case-by-case basis assessment.

May 13, 2022, 03:29 AM

'No evidence of new wave' despite uptick in daily Covid-19 cases: Ong Ye Kung

Ong added that the ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely.

May 13, 2022, 12:32 AM

Man, 69, jailed 6 weeks for hurling racist remarks at librarian & polyclinic workers

Not the first time he was convicted of such offences.

May 12, 2022, 11:42 PM

Far East Plaza watch shop owner catches customer trying to pass off fake Rolex for S$19,000

Tsk.

May 12, 2022, 09:09 PM

Driver panics, chants ‘jialatjialatjialatjialat' for 5 seconds straight after accidentally speeding into traffic jam

The moment he realised...

May 12, 2022, 08:17 PM

Passenger with zero flying experience lands plane safely in Florida after pilot falls ill

Positive Florida man story.

May 12, 2022, 06:58 PM

League of Legends developer sues Mobile Legends developer for copyright infringement

Not the first time.

May 12, 2022, 06:38 PM

S'pore Badminton Open returns to S'pore Indoor Stadium in July 2022, will feature top players like Loh Kean Yew

After a two-year hiatus.

May 12, 2022, 06:25 PM

S'porean family of 6 claim they were asked for RM200 'kopi money' at customs, Johor chief minister says will investigate

He says he takes the allegation seriously.

May 12, 2022, 06:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.