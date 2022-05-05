6 puppies, dogs up for adoption in S'pore because you should adopt & not buy

Six adorable puppies and dogs will be put up for adoption this Saturday (May 7) by non-profit organisation Exclusively Mongrels Limited.

2 out of 6 are HDB-approved

The adoption drive will run from 11am to 3pm on May 7 at Leban Park in Upper Thomson, the dog welfare group said in its Facebook post.

Of the six dogs put up for adoption, only two dogs are HDB-approved.

Of the non-HDB-approved dogs, one is an adult, and the other four are puppies.

Baby

Male, two months old.

Not HDB-approved.

Hae Bee

Male, two months old.

Not HDB-approved.

Peach

Female, two months old.

Not HDB-approved.

Spectre

Male, two months old.

Not HDB-approved.

Tian Tian

Female, seven months old.

HDB-approved under Project ADORE.

Ah Fu

Male, seven months old.

HDB-approved under Project ADORE.

Bono

Male, seven months old.

Not HDB-approved.

All photos via Exclusively Mongrels Limited/FB