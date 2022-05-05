6 puppies, dogs up for adoption in S'pore because you should adopt & not buy

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Six adorable puppies and dogs will be put up for adoption this Saturday (May 7) by non-profit organisation Exclusively Mongrels Limited.
2 out of 6 are HDB-approved
The adoption drive will run from 11am to 3pm on May 7 at Leban Park in Upper Thomson, the dog welfare group said in its Facebook post.
Of the six dogs put up for adoption, only two dogs are HDB-approved.
Of the non-HDB-approved dogs, one is an adult, and the other four are puppies.
Baby
Male, two months old.
Not HDB-approved.
Hae Bee
Male, two months old.
Not HDB-approved.
Peach
Female, two months old.
Not HDB-approved.
Spectre
Male, two months old.
Not HDB-approved.
Tian Tian
Female, seven months old.
HDB-approved under Project ADORE.
Ah Fu
Male, seven months old.
HDB-approved under Project ADORE.
Bono
Male, seven months old.
Not HDB-approved.
All photos via Exclusively Mongrels Limited/FB
