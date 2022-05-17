Back

This S$2,277 Adidas x Gucci umbrella can't be used on rainy days because it's not waterproof

???

Lee Wei Lin | May 17, 2022, 01:48 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Brand collaborations aren't exactly new, but one item from Adidas and Gucci's upcoming capsule collection ⁠— an umbrella ⁠— has raised quite a number of eyebrows in China.

First off, the RMB11,100 (S$2,277) price tag isn't exactly pocket friendly. But what really got people talking was the last line on its description:

This product is not rainproof and is recommended to be used for shading yourself from the sun, or for decorative purposes.

Screenshot from Gucci China's website.

Screenshot from Gucci China's website.

According to 8world, a brand rep has explained that the item is meant to be a collectable rather than an everyday-use item.

Chinese netizens have compared the brolly to AMBUSH's safety pin bracelet, which reportedly retailed for RMB6,810 (S$1,397), and LV x UF's RMB200,000 (S$41,034) bicycle.

Screenshot from AMBUSH China's website.

Screenshot from LV China's website.

While online reactions towards the umbrella haven't been the most positive, we'll have to wait a while to know what collectors think of it, as the capsule collection launches in July.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top screenshots from Gucci China's website.

One of S’pore’s richest men, Sea's Forrest Li, no longer top 500 richest people in world

One of Singapore's richest men is somewhat less rich.

May 17, 2022, 03:07 PM

McDonald's exiting Russia for real, selling off business

"The Golden Arches will shine no more in Russia."

May 17, 2022, 02:15 PM

Woman uses her body to reserve MBS car park lot to no avail as driver keeps reversing

This is a serious tissue.

May 17, 2022, 01:55 PM

Double vaxxed & boosted S'poreans can soon visit Japan in small tour groups with fixed itineraries

Singapore is one of only four countries in the world under this trial programme.

May 17, 2022, 01:40 PM

Woman in S'pore asked if she wants to hook up after requesting carpooling ride in Telegram group

When you book a ride on a platform filled with strangers and strange people.

May 17, 2022, 12:53 PM

US church shooter upset by 'tensions between China & Taiwan' kills 1, wounds 5

The shooter was motivated by "a grievance... between himself and the Taiwanese community at large", said the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

May 17, 2022, 12:05 PM

Changi Terminal 5 to restart construction, to be ready mid-2030s

Building for future capacity.

May 17, 2022, 11:46 AM

Ex-Ngee Ann Poly lecturer Tan Boon Lee to be charged over racist remarks, possessing obscene films

He will also be charged for making insensitive comments about religion.

May 17, 2022, 03:09 AM

Burger & Lobster at Jewel Changi Airport suspended for unspecified period after 17 customers get gastroenteritis

Oh no.

May 16, 2022, 10:07 PM

Woman, 24, arrested for suspected drink driving after crashing yellow Mercedes-Benz into Fairmont Hotel

The sports car reportedly knocked over a chauffeur counter, some potted plants, and a luggage cart.

May 16, 2022, 09:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.