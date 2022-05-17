This S$2,277 Adidas x Gucci umbrella can't be used on rainy days because it's not waterproof

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Brand collaborations aren't exactly new, but one item from Adidas and Gucci's upcoming capsule collection — an umbrella — has raised quite a number of eyebrows in China.
First off, the RMB11,100 (S$2,277) price tag isn't exactly pocket friendly. But what really got people talking was the last line on its description:
This product is not rainproof and is recommended to be used for shading yourself from the sun, or for decorative purposes.
According to 8world, a brand rep has explained that the item is meant to be a collectable rather than an everyday-use item.
Chinese netizens have compared the brolly to AMBUSH's safety pin bracelet, which reportedly retailed for RMB6,810 (S$1,397), and LV x UF's RMB200,000 (S$41,034) bicycle.
While online reactions towards the umbrella haven't been the most positive, we'll have to wait a while to know what collectors think of it, as the capsule collection launches in July.
Top screenshots from Gucci China's website.
