S'pore man, 71, does split & back bridge effortlessly after 20 years of daily training

As we grow older, we become less flexible.

However, this 71-year-old man living in Ang Mo Kio will surprise you with his actions.

At his age, the man, whose Chinese name is Su Ming Fu, is able to do a perfect split against the wall and a back bridge, according to Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min).

Su admitted that he was more flexible than others since young.

He started doing flexibility training when he was 52 years old after his retirement, Su told Shin Min.

Su wanted to lose some belly fats and managed to lose eight kilograms within half a year.

His daily routine lasts for two hours, consisting of leg stretches and doing back bridge.

20 years on, he can execute some challenging moves like a split and a high kick with ease.

The humble man said that he does not think he is exceptional.

"I'm just doing what I like to do and managed to persist for 20 years," Su said.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News