Man, 80, dies after falling & hitting head during scuffle at Marine Parade 4D shop

A 73-year-old man, Ho Ah Wah, is facing charges for causing death by rash act after an altercation at a 4D shop that led to the death of another man.

According to 8 World, the deceased is 80-year-old Cheong Hua Kwee.

The incident took place at Marine Parade Block 6, in the FairPrice housing a Singapore Pools outlet.

On May 8, Ho had gone to the Singapore Pools outlet to place his bets when he ran into Cheong.

However, it is unclear what happened between both men that led to a scuffle, following which Cheong fell and hit his head on the floor.

People who knew both men told 8 World that the two had pre-existing grievances.

In response to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they received a call for assistance at the location at about 11:25am.

One person was conveyed to Changi General Hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries, 8 World reported.

Following Cheong's death, Ho was charged in court the following day (May 9).

Ho was suspected to have pushed the deceased, causing him to fall fatally.

Besides causing death by rash act, Ho is also facing another charge of voluntarily causing hurt.

According to charge sheets seen by 8 World, Ho had allegedly punched Cheong in the body at the time of the altercation.

Ho is currently released on bail for S$15,000. He is set to return to court on June 23.

For causing death by rash act, he could be jailed up to five years, or fined, or both.

For voluntarily causing hurt, he could be jailed up to three years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Top image via Google Maps Street View