Back

4-year-old girl scalded by boiling tea on Qatar Airways flight, mother highlights poor tray table design

She hopes to caution fellow parents and passengers about the potentially dangerous situation.

Alfie Kwa | May 11, 2022, 06:10 PM

Events

FSM ETFestival 2022: Expand Your Horizon & Engage The Future with ETFs

14 May 2022

Online, Free Registration/Admission

UPDATE: Lim reached out to Mothership after this article was published to clarify two points: She had requested tea with milk, and did not expect the airline to serve "hot boiling tea". She also clarified that her post was intended to remind passengers (especially parents) to be more careful. 

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 4-year-old girl was badly scalded by hot tea while on a flight from Milan, Italy, to Singapore.

Her mother, Lim, recounted the unfortunate incident with Mothership, and shared how the incident had left her daughter with "severe skin burn".

Daughter cried non-stop for an hour

Image courtesy of Lim.

Lim told Mothership that she was returning to Singapore on a Qatar Airways flight with her husband and daughter.

In the middle of their flight, Lim requested a cup of hot tea and subsequently placed it in the cupholder.

But with the "limited space as the front seat passenger lower down his chair", she accidentally hit the cup of hot tea while trying to sit up.

The tea splashed onto her daughter who was sleeping next to her. It went all over her daughter's legs and left her with a "severe skin burn".

She added that because of the pain, her daughter cried non-stop for an hour.

While the flight attendants attempted to assist the situation, Lim said all they did was pass them bandages and cream to aid the burn.

But she and her husband had no idea how to cover their kid's wounds with the bandage.

"Very dangerous" design

This is what the tray tables on Qatar Airways look like. Image courtesy of Lim.

Lim insisted that the cupholders on Qatar Airways' economy class, flight A350, are placed in a "very dangerous" position.

She did some research on other planes' tray designs but none of them are designed in the same way which to her makes it "very easily (sic) spill the cup".

"It would very dangerous for everyone who request for (a) hot beverage..."

She cautioned:

"I would like to share this to passengers or parents with young kids who take this flight (A350) cause this is really dangerous and I can't imagine if my daughter's face slept near my side. The hot tea would have spilt on her face."

When approached by Mothership, Qatar Airways commented:

“Qatar Airways deeply regrets the unfortunate incident onboard. Our cabin crew are trained to provide immediate first aid where needed and they quickly assisted the injured child, while our ground staff in Singapore arranged for access to further emergency medical care immediately upon landing."

The airlines also said that they will "remind our cabin crew to instruct passengers to be cautious and vigilant when handling hot beverages to prevent any such accidents in the future”.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images courtesy of Lim.

Lim Tean charged for allegedly misappropriating S$30K of client's money, harassing former employee

He was also charged for working as a lawyer without a practising certificate.

May 12, 2022, 01:06 PM

North Korea reports first official Covid-19 outbreak, declares emergency lockdown

North Korea called the outbreak the "gravest national emergency".

May 12, 2022, 12:59 PM

Carousell buys Refash, S'pore-based secondhand fashion retailer

Can Marie Kondo your closet.

May 12, 2022, 12:30 PM

Australian private jet pilot deported from S'pore, had drunkenly kicked & tried to bite police officer

He is barred from re-entering Singapore.

May 12, 2022, 12:24 PM

CNA apologises for mismatching 9 out of 11 countries & flags for SEA Games medal tally table

It was broadcast for less than half a minute.

May 12, 2022, 11:54 AM

Man, 44, throws 3 knives out of Jurong East HDB unit after girlfriend suspects him of cheating & throws his laptop

No one was hurt from the falling knives.

May 12, 2022, 11:25 AM

Women shout, throw sticks at python to stop it from eating duck at Bukit Timah forest

Pythons need to eat too.

May 12, 2022, 01:52 AM

Passport processing time now at least 6 weeks due to 'overwhelming' demand: ICA

Longer.

May 12, 2022, 01:24 AM

11 corpses found at camp of Thai cult whose members eat bodily excrements of 75-year-old leader

Thawee claimed he never forced his followers to eat his bodily excrements.

May 11, 2022, 11:37 PM

'I have nothing now': Sharon Au's apartment in Paris robbed on Apr. 30

Broken into on April 30.

May 11, 2022, 07:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.